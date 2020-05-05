24314 SE 41ST LANE

Amenities

Private townhouse in quiet Kenloch Community - This beautiful private townhouse lives like a home. Well-maintained with many fine details. Natural light throughout. Open living space with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has gleaming hardwoods, hard surface counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Private master with massive closet & 5 piece bath with skylight! Glass slider to rear patio & yard. Attached 2-car garage. Full-sized W/D and AC. All appliances included. Access to Klahanie pools, parks & trails.



No Cats Allowed



