Home
/
Klahanie, WA
/
24314 SE 41ST LANE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

24314 SE 41ST LANE

24314 Southeast 41st Lane · No Longer Available
Location

24314 Southeast 41st Lane, Klahanie, WA 98029

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Private townhouse in quiet Kenloch Community - This beautiful private townhouse lives like a home. Well-maintained with many fine details. Natural light throughout. Open living space with vaulted ceilings. Kitchen has gleaming hardwoods, hard surface counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Private master with massive closet & 5 piece bath with skylight! Glass slider to rear patio & yard. Attached 2-car garage. Full-sized W/D and AC. All appliances included. Access to Klahanie pools, parks & trails.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5712649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24314 SE 41ST LANE have any available units?
24314 SE 41ST LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Klahanie, WA.
What amenities does 24314 SE 41ST LANE have?
Some of 24314 SE 41ST LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24314 SE 41ST LANE currently offering any rent specials?
24314 SE 41ST LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24314 SE 41ST LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 24314 SE 41ST LANE is pet friendly.
Does 24314 SE 41ST LANE offer parking?
Yes, 24314 SE 41ST LANE offers parking.
Does 24314 SE 41ST LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24314 SE 41ST LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24314 SE 41ST LANE have a pool?
Yes, 24314 SE 41ST LANE has a pool.
Does 24314 SE 41ST LANE have accessible units?
No, 24314 SE 41ST LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 24314 SE 41ST LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24314 SE 41ST LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24314 SE 41ST LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 24314 SE 41ST LANE has units with air conditioning.

