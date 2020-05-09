26429 Kingsview Ct

Amenities

Beautiful Updated Kingston Home - This attractive 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1509 square feet home is conveniently located on the hills above Kingston. Situated in a cul-de-sac, this home features a master bedroom suite, wood stove, central heat, open kitchen dining room, including a bonus room located on the lower level. Utility room has w/d hook-ups, a double car garage. NO PETS per the owner's request.



Tenant pays water, sewer, garbage and electricity. Property is OCCUPIED until 4/30/2020. Viewing appointments must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance. (BY & DL)



Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x's the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify.



Reid Property Management does not accept Comprehensive reusable credit reports.



All decisions are at the owners' discretion.



If you qualify, please contact dorinda@reidpm.com or leave a voice mail at (360) 308-2209 for more information.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4186358)