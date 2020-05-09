All apartments in Kingston
26429 Kingsview Ct
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

26429 Kingsview Ct

26429 Kingsview Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

26429 Kingsview Court Northeast, Kingston, WA 98346

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Beautiful Updated Kingston Home - This attractive 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1509 square feet home is conveniently located on the hills above Kingston. Situated in a cul-de-sac, this home features a master bedroom suite, wood stove, central heat, open kitchen dining room, including a bonus room located on the lower level. Utility room has w/d hook-ups, a double car garage. NO PETS per the owner's request.

Tenant pays water, sewer, garbage and electricity. Property is OCCUPIED until 4/30/2020. Viewing appointments must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance. (BY & DL)

Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x's the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify.

Reid Property Management does not accept Comprehensive reusable credit reports.

All decisions are at the owners' discretion.

If you qualify, please contact dorinda@reidpm.com or leave a voice mail at (360) 308-2209 for more information.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4186358)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26429 Kingsview Ct have any available units?
26429 Kingsview Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingston, WA.
What amenities does 26429 Kingsview Ct have?
Some of 26429 Kingsview Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26429 Kingsview Ct currently offering any rent specials?
26429 Kingsview Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26429 Kingsview Ct pet-friendly?
No, 26429 Kingsview Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingston.
Does 26429 Kingsview Ct offer parking?
Yes, 26429 Kingsview Ct offers parking.
Does 26429 Kingsview Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26429 Kingsview Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26429 Kingsview Ct have a pool?
No, 26429 Kingsview Ct does not have a pool.
Does 26429 Kingsview Ct have accessible units?
No, 26429 Kingsview Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 26429 Kingsview Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 26429 Kingsview Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26429 Kingsview Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 26429 Kingsview Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

