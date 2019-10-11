26105 NE James Lane

Amenities

Absolutely lovely, newly remodeled, walking distance to the Kingston/ Seattle ferry - This home is picture perfect and completely remodeled. This lovely 2 story apartment is only 1/10th of a mile to the Kingston ferry dock. Be in downtown Seattle in 45 minutes. Enjoy the privately fenced yard, one car attached garage, sunny office or exercise room on the ground floor along with a half bath and full size washer and dryer. Upstairs take advantage of the water views from the master bedroom with a huge walk in closet or the living room french doors that open to the sunny southern orientation. The open great room design offers tons of flexible living space. Enjoy cooking in this brand new kitchen. There is even a walk in pantry. Water and sewer and landscaping is included. But don't worry there is a huge sunny garden patch if you want to enjoy planting.

No Pets Allowed



