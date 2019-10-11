All apartments in Kingston
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

26105 NE James Lane

26105 James Ln NE · No Longer Available
Location

26105 James Ln NE, Kingston, WA 98346

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Absolutely lovely, newly remodeled, walking distance to the Kingston/ Seattle ferry - This home is picture perfect and completely remodeled. This lovely 2 story apartment is only 1/10th of a mile to the Kingston ferry dock. Be in downtown Seattle in 45 minutes. Enjoy the privately fenced yard, one car attached garage, sunny office or exercise room on the ground floor along with a half bath and full size washer and dryer. Upstairs take advantage of the water views from the master bedroom with a huge walk in closet or the living room french doors that open to the sunny southern orientation. The open great room design offers tons of flexible living space. Enjoy cooking in this brand new kitchen. There is even a walk in pantry. Water and sewer and landscaping is included. But don't worry there is a huge sunny garden patch if you want to enjoy planting.
Call for a tour
Bobbi Neal
360-271-5407
Bobbineal@windermere.com
windermereforrent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5186551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26105 NE James Lane have any available units?
26105 NE James Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingston, WA.
What amenities does 26105 NE James Lane have?
Some of 26105 NE James Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26105 NE James Lane currently offering any rent specials?
26105 NE James Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26105 NE James Lane pet-friendly?
No, 26105 NE James Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingston.
Does 26105 NE James Lane offer parking?
Yes, 26105 NE James Lane offers parking.
Does 26105 NE James Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26105 NE James Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26105 NE James Lane have a pool?
No, 26105 NE James Lane does not have a pool.
Does 26105 NE James Lane have accessible units?
No, 26105 NE James Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 26105 NE James Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 26105 NE James Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26105 NE James Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 26105 NE James Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

