11688 Northeast st Street

Amenities

on-site laundry carport internet access lobby

Available as a month-to-month rental, stay as long as you like, 20 days notice to move out. This one-level apartment has all you need to live comfortably. Quiet four-plex building has secured lobby entrance and each unit has private laundry room. Carport parking. Great location across the street from full-size grocery, shopping and restaurants. Short walk to expansive St Edwards State Park on the shores of Lake Washington and Bastyr University. All utilities are included in the rent including internet.

Commute to Seattle or Bellevue from this location without having to cross a bridge.