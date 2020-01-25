All apartments in Kingston
Last updated January 25 2020 at 9:58 AM

11688 Northeast st Street

11688 Northeast 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

11688 Northeast 3rd Street, Kingston, WA 98346

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
internet access
lobby
Available as a month-to-month rental, stay as long as you like, 20 days notice to move out. This one-level apartment has all you need to live comfortably. Quiet four-plex building has secured lobby entrance and each unit has private laundry room. Carport parking. Great location across the street from full-size grocery, shopping and restaurants. Short walk to expansive St Edwards State Park on the shores of Lake Washington and Bastyr University. All utilities are included in the rent including internet.
Commute to Seattle or Bellevue from this location without having to cross a bridge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

