11150 NE Hawkeye Place

Newer construction right in the heart of Kingston....easy walk to the ferry terminal - Desirable newer construction in the heart of Kingston. Walking distance to the Kingston Ferry and perfect for those Seattle commuters via the foot ferry. Large open living, dining and kitchen space with a cozy gas fireplace and gas cook top. Three bedrooms, one a luxurious master with en suite bath, den or office plus laundry room upstairs.

Pets are welcome. Fenced back yard and 2 car garage.

Bobbi Neal

360-271-5407

BobbiNeal@Windermere.com



(RLNE4338278)