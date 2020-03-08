All apartments in Kingston
Find more places like 11150 NE Hawkeye Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingston, WA
/
11150 NE Hawkeye Place
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

11150 NE Hawkeye Place

11150 Northeast Hawkeye Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

11150 Northeast Hawkeye Place, Kingston, WA 98346

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newer construction right in the heart of Kingston....easy walk to the ferry terminal - Desirable newer construction in the heart of Kingston. Walking distance to the Kingston Ferry and perfect for those Seattle commuters via the foot ferry. Large open living, dining and kitchen space with a cozy gas fireplace and gas cook top. Three bedrooms, one a luxurious master with en suite bath, den or office plus laundry room upstairs.
Pets are welcome. Fenced back yard and 2 car garage.
Call for your private tour today.

Bobbi Neal
360-271-5407
BobbiNeal@Windermere.com

(RLNE4338278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11150 NE Hawkeye Place have any available units?
11150 NE Hawkeye Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingston, WA.
What amenities does 11150 NE Hawkeye Place have?
Some of 11150 NE Hawkeye Place's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11150 NE Hawkeye Place currently offering any rent specials?
11150 NE Hawkeye Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11150 NE Hawkeye Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11150 NE Hawkeye Place is pet friendly.
Does 11150 NE Hawkeye Place offer parking?
Yes, 11150 NE Hawkeye Place offers parking.
Does 11150 NE Hawkeye Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11150 NE Hawkeye Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11150 NE Hawkeye Place have a pool?
No, 11150 NE Hawkeye Place does not have a pool.
Does 11150 NE Hawkeye Place have accessible units?
No, 11150 NE Hawkeye Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11150 NE Hawkeye Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 11150 NE Hawkeye Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11150 NE Hawkeye Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11150 NE Hawkeye Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABainbridge Island, WAPoulsbo, WASilverdale, WAMountlake Terrace, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WA
Lake Forest Park, WANorth Lynnwood, WABremerton, WAKenmore, WABothell West, WAMartha Lake, WAParkwood, WAPort Orchard, WANavy Yard City, WAMill Creek, WAMill Creek East, WAMarysville, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College