Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

163 Apartments for rent in Kenmore, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Central Kenmore
3 Units Available
Heron View
18249 73rd Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
854 sqft
Comfortably close to Lake Washington, experience the laid-back lifestyle of the Heron View Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Arrowhead
7 Units Available
The Vermont
16724 Juanita Dr NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
888 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces, patios or balconies, hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry. Accepts credit cards and e-payments. Welcomes pets. Across the street from Inglewood Golf Club and Rhododendron Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northlake Terrace
9 Units Available
The Timbers at Kenmore
18930 68th Ave NE, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,504
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
912 sqft
Welcome home to Timbers Apartments, where you can experience the best in contemporary living. Our beautiful community is ideally situated against the natural backdrop of picturesque Kenmore, Washington.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Asteria Place Apartments
17525 80th Avenue Northeast, Kenmore, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1050 sqft
Located close to Hwy 522, I-405, and I-5, your new home connects you to world-class shopping, restaurants, sports and cinemas in Kenmore, Bothell, and Seattle.

1 of 26

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Moorlands
1 Unit Available
16810 72nd Ave NE
16810 72nd Avenue Northeast, Kenmore, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2420 sqft
**Self Showing** Private Park-Like Setting at End of Private Lane. Main Floor Den. A/C **Self Showing** - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing.
Results within 1 mile of Kenmore
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
Westhill
4 Units Available
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,585
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1286 sqft
Stunning views, luxury indoor spa, private garages and convenient location. In-unit laundry and cable included in these spacious, pet-friendly apartments located just 15 minutes from Seattle.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Finn Hill
26 Units Available
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
885 sqft
98th Avenue is a brand new apartment community in Bothell, WA opening February 2020.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Finn Hill
1 Unit Available
14012 Juanita Drive NE B3
14012 Juanita Dr NE, Kirkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
896 sqft
Modern meets cozy in this bright, beautiful condo - Property Id: 199376 Recently remodeled with new floors, new kitchen cabinets & granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westhill
1 Unit Available
20125 85th Ave NE
20125 85th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2440 sqft
20125 85th Ave NE Available 08/14/20 Available in August! Spacious Bothell Home with 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths! Great Location! - This spacious home has a main floor bedroom with attached 3/4 bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
1 Unit Available
15707 Waynita Way NE Unit C101
15707 Waynita Way Northeast, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
907 sqft
Move-in special $500.00 off...!! - This 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo is located in the Regentwood condo complex. The kitchen overlooks the spacious family room with wood-burning FP. The master bedroom has a private bathroom.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westhill
1 Unit Available
9307 NE 188th St
9307 Northeast 188th Street, Bothell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1640 sqft
9307 NE 188th St Available 06/26/20 Bothell Home - Available June 26th! Welcome to this sanctuary in the heart of Bothell! Just up the hill from the hustle and bustle of downtown Bothell, this tranquil garden home is perfect for an escape! Lush

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Finn Hill
1 Unit Available
13608 88th PL NE
13608 88th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,099
1730 sqft
13608 88th PL NE Available 07/06/20 Kirkland Home - Gorgeous Finn Hill split level home located on a cul-de-sac. The upper level has an open floor plan that includes a kitchen with SS appliances, quartz countertops and center island.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown-190th-Riverfront
1 Unit Available
9523 NE 180th St #A205
9523 Northeast 180th Street, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo in Bothell - Woodinville, Kenmore, Kirkland - Bright 2nd flr -Walk up condo with recent exterior remodel located in DT Bothell. Cedar Crest II comes with the use of Seasonal pool & BBQ, all yr use of the Cabana and 1/2 basket ball court.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Finn Hill
1 Unit Available
13422 78th PL NE
13422 78th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1900 sqft
Very Cute and Spacious 3 BD & 2 Bath Home located in Kirkland-Finn Hill! - Spacious 3 bedroom tri-level home with terrific layout & lots of natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Kenmore
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Meadowbrook
18 Units Available
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,710
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,890
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
886 sqft
Every comfort and convenience is within walking distance and located along I-5 and the Northgate Transit Center, youre mere minutes from downtown Seattle.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
9 Units Available
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd, Bothell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1200 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, Lynnwood High School, Martha Lake Elementary, Walmart, Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Bright Star Kids Academy. Pet-friendly apartments with a playground, swimming pool, spa/hot tub, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
11 Units Available
Duet
4702 176th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1002 sqft
Harmony is within reach! Welcome to Duet, where nature and urban living come together. This Pacific Northwest retreat offers the work/life balance you've been looking for in the suburb of Lynnwood, Washington - just north Seattle.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Moss Bay
13 Units Available
128 on State
128 State St S, Kirkland, WA
Studio
$1,825
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,056
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,233
1276 sqft
Close to Peter Kirk Memorial Park, Kirkland Performance Center, Kirkland Library, Marina Park, Kirkland City Dock, Lakeview Elementary, Google, Microsoft, ClearWire, QFC, Everest Park. Amenities include 9' ceilings, shaker-style alder cabinets, controlled access underground parking.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
13 Units Available
Collins Junction
4727 200th St SW, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1300 sqft
Modern units with vinyl plank flooring, sprayed countertops, and fireplaces. Short distance to Grocery Outlet, Lynnwood Square, Applebee's, and King Tut restaurant. Resident lounge with high-speed Wi-Fi, fitness center, and pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
$
Olympic Hills
8 Units Available
Andante
3031 NE 137th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,395
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
950 sqft
Welcome home to Andant, conveniently situated just west of Lake Washington in Seattle, Washington. We know that comfort and convenience are of utmost importance, and Andant was designed with your satisfaction in mind.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
Victory Heights
4 Units Available
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,438
569 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
774 sqft
Living at Northbrook Place is convenient with easy access to freeways, entertainment, great shopping, fine dining and public transportation.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Roosevelt
14 Units Available
Vida
1205 Northeast 66th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,836
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
552 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
854 sqft
We are practicing social distancing in order to keep our community healthy and safe. For the time being, we will be hosting only virtual tours with no in person meetings for the time being.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sheridan Beach
6 Units Available
Watercrest Apartments
14812 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,465
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
North of Seattle in Lake Forest Park, Watercrest Apartments provides the convenience of the city and the luxury of near lakefront living.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lake Ballinger
10 Units Available
Andorra
22817 Lakeview Dr, Mountlake Terrace, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1050 sqft
These apartments offer luxurious floor plans and lots of amenities, including an on-site 24-hour fitness center, pet-friendly units, double-paned windows, large closets, remodeled batrhooms and kitchens, and plenty of natrauel light.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Kenmore, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Kenmore renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

