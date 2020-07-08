All apartments in Kenmore
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

8811 NE 148th PL

8811 Northeast 148th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8811 Northeast 148th Place, Kenmore, WA 98028
Moorlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Kenmore Home....... -
The main level is highlighted by an open floor plan. The kitchen has hardwood flooring, granite tile countertops, center island stove top and SS appliances. The dining area off the kitchen flows into the family room with gas FP. There is also a formal dining room, den/bedroom and bathroom. The upper level features a master bedroom with gas FP, 5-piece master bathroom and walk-in closet. There are three additional bedrooms and a laundry room with W/D. The backyard has a small deck and fenced yard. The home sits next to the community playfield. This home is only a few short blocks to Inglemoor High School. No smoking and pets on approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, good rental history (on-time payments and no violations) and $10,000 monthly income (first two applicants may combine income to meet the requirement, each additional applicant must qualify individually).

(RLNE5723691)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8811 NE 148th PL have any available units?
8811 NE 148th PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 8811 NE 148th PL have?
Some of 8811 NE 148th PL's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8811 NE 148th PL currently offering any rent specials?
8811 NE 148th PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8811 NE 148th PL pet-friendly?
Yes, 8811 NE 148th PL is pet friendly.
Does 8811 NE 148th PL offer parking?
No, 8811 NE 148th PL does not offer parking.
Does 8811 NE 148th PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8811 NE 148th PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8811 NE 148th PL have a pool?
No, 8811 NE 148th PL does not have a pool.
Does 8811 NE 148th PL have accessible units?
No, 8811 NE 148th PL does not have accessible units.
Does 8811 NE 148th PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 8811 NE 148th PL does not have units with dishwashers.

