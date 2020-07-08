8811 NE 148th PL

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Kenmore Home....... -

The main level is highlighted by an open floor plan. The kitchen has hardwood flooring, granite tile countertops, center island stove top and SS appliances. The dining area off the kitchen flows into the family room with gas FP. There is also a formal dining room, den/bedroom and bathroom. The upper level features a master bedroom with gas FP, 5-piece master bathroom and walk-in closet. There are three additional bedrooms and a laundry room with W/D. The backyard has a small deck and fenced yard. The home sits next to the community playfield. This home is only a few short blocks to Inglemoor High School. No smoking and pets on approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent) and $200 admin fee.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, good rental history (on-time payments and no violations) and $10,000 monthly income (first two applicants may combine income to meet the requirement, each additional applicant must qualify individually).



