Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

19929 82nd Pl NE Available 06/15/20 Single Family Kenmore Home - In person showings available! Inquiry online to schedule!



Fabulous chef's kitchen, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances & kitchen nook. Features include office located on main floor, vaulted ceilings, 5 piece master bath, large walk in closets, hardwood floors & bonus room. This house has the ideal layout. The peaceful view from the deck is perfect for summer lounging & entertaining. New washer/dryer and stainless steel fridge to be installed. Limited yard space, not fenced.



Northshore schools, minutes to 405 and 522, close to shops & restaurants!



- Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities and landscaping.

- $45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.

- Refundable Security Deposit of equal to $4,000.

- No pets.



*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

*Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com , to schedule a viewing via our guest card system by clicking "contact us" on designated listing page.



No Pets Allowed



