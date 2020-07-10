All apartments in Kenmore
Kenmore, WA
19929 82nd Pl NE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

19929 82nd Pl NE

19929 82nd Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

19929 82nd Place Northeast, Kenmore, WA 98028

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
19929 82nd Pl NE Available 06/15/20 Single Family Kenmore Home - In person showings available! Inquiry online to schedule!

Fabulous chef's kitchen, tile back splash, stainless steel appliances & kitchen nook. Features include office located on main floor, vaulted ceilings, 5 piece master bath, large walk in closets, hardwood floors & bonus room. This house has the ideal layout. The peaceful view from the deck is perfect for summer lounging & entertaining. New washer/dryer and stainless steel fridge to be installed. Limited yard space, not fenced.

Northshore schools, minutes to 405 and 522, close to shops & restaurants!

- Tenant(s) responsible for all utilities and landscaping.
- $45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
- Refundable Security Deposit of equal to $4,000.
- No pets.

*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
*Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com , to schedule a viewing via our guest card system by clicking "contact us" on designated listing page.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5842286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19929 82nd Pl NE have any available units?
19929 82nd Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kenmore, WA.
How much is rent in Kenmore, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kenmore Rent Report.
What amenities does 19929 82nd Pl NE have?
Some of 19929 82nd Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19929 82nd Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
19929 82nd Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19929 82nd Pl NE pet-friendly?
No, 19929 82nd Pl NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kenmore.
Does 19929 82nd Pl NE offer parking?
No, 19929 82nd Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 19929 82nd Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19929 82nd Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19929 82nd Pl NE have a pool?
No, 19929 82nd Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 19929 82nd Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 19929 82nd Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 19929 82nd Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19929 82nd Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.

