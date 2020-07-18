All apartments in Island County
Find more places like 5577 Langley Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Island County, WA
/
5577 Langley Rd.
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

5577 Langley Rd.

5577 Langley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5577 Langley Road, Island County, WA 98260

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 Story Langley 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home sits on 4.5 acres of private wooded space. Large back deck and space to garden. Some shared outdoor storage is available for tenant use. Wood floors throughout first level of home and stairs. Master bedroom located downstairs with 2 additional carpeted rooms upstairs.One full bathroom downstairs and another full bathroom upstairs. Propane fireplace. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and pantry. Stackable washer and dryer included. Tenant is responsible for landscaping. Water and septic is included in rent. Pets negotiable. Call now to schedule a viewing!

(RLNE5908711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5577 Langley Rd. have any available units?
5577 Langley Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Island County, WA.
What amenities does 5577 Langley Rd. have?
Some of 5577 Langley Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5577 Langley Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
5577 Langley Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5577 Langley Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5577 Langley Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 5577 Langley Rd. offer parking?
No, 5577 Langley Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 5577 Langley Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5577 Langley Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5577 Langley Rd. have a pool?
No, 5577 Langley Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 5577 Langley Rd. have accessible units?
No, 5577 Langley Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 5577 Langley Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5577 Langley Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5577 Langley Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5577 Langley Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WABellingham, WABremerton, WAOak Harbor, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WAMukilteo, WABurlington, WAAnacortes, WA
North Lynnwood, WAMarysville, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMartha Lake, WABothell West, WAMill Creek, WAPoulsbo, WALake Forest Park, WAMill Creek East, WAEastmont, WAArlington, WAKenmore, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusWestern Washington University
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus