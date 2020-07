Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Viewmont property - Property Id: 276346



amazing house with lake view located in pelican point. This beautiful 5 bedroom house is a great place for a large family that likes community feeling. There are so many great things about this property you will have to see it to believe it.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/395-viewmont-dr-se-moses-lake-wa/276346

Property Id 276346



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5948407)