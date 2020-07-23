19 Apartments for rent in Douglas County, WA

Apartment List
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
100 Simon St., #6 - 100-06
100 Simon St SE, East Wenatchee, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
100 Simon St., #6 - 100-06 Available 08/05/20 Now renting 2 bedroom Condo - Newly Remodeled Condo 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a quiet, residential. Kitchen has all new appliances and a full size washer and Dryer.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
212 Stull Court #1
212 Stull Court, Douglas County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
212 Stull Court #1 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in East Wenatchee. This unit includes a deck off the master bedroom, washer and dryer hook ups, and a single car garage. The water and sewer utilities are included. No pets. (RLNE5840430)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2869 Breckenridge Dr.
2869 North Breckenridge Drive, Douglas County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1730 sqft
2869 Breckenridge Dr. - This home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the main living area that includes a living room, separate dining area big enough for all those family gatherings and a spacious kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Douglas County
Verified

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Riverside 9
895 Riverside Dr, Wenatchee, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1086 sqft
Stunning Columbia River views in a modern community that features a refreshing pool, 24-hour fitness center and luxury clubhouse. Units feature European-style floor plans, granite counters and relaxing bathtubs.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
407 Oregon Unit 222
407 Oregon Street, Wenatchee, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
607 sqft
407 Oregon Unit 222 Available 08/14/20 - 407 Oregon Unit 222 Wenatchee, WA 98801 **** AVAILABLE 8/7/20 Tours!!! ***** 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo located in Wenatchee.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
610 N. Emerson Ave
610 North Emerson Avenue, Wenatchee, WA
1 Bedroom
$895
1 Bedroom Apartment - In accordance with local and federal recommendations, our office is closed to the public, but we are operating with limited hours.

Last updated April 4 at 07:05 AM
1 Unit Available
809 Birch St
809 Birch St, Coulee Dam, WA
1 Bedroom
$500
350 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Coulee Dam. Amenities included: dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. No Utilities included. Date Available: Apr 10th 2020. $500/month rent.
Results within 5 miles of Douglas County

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2436 Chatham Hill Dr.
2436 Chatham Hill Drive, Sunnyslope, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
797 sqft
2436 Chatham Hill Dr. Available 08/31/20 2 Bedroom 1Bath - Platinum Property Management 509-888-8008 ****** AVAILABLE for TOURS ****** 8/14/20 2 Beds 1 Bath, carpet in bedrooms and living room,. back patio with small sized shed.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1415 Seneca Ave
1415 Seneca Street, Wenatchee, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
864 sqft
1415 Seneca Ave - 1415 Available 08/10/20 1415 Seneca Ave - Cute 864 sq ft, two bedroom, one bath house that includes a cozy fenced backyard, dishwasher, laundry hook-ups, a single car garage and additional parking on the street.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
21837 NE Section Pl
21837 Section Pl NE, Grant County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home in Grand Coulee - Available July 15, 2020 in Grand Coulee 21837 Section Pl. 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home on large lot in Grand Coulee. Approximately 1500 sf. Additional storage space.

Last updated May 14 at 09:05 AM
1 Unit Available
7 Summer Creek Pl
7 Summercreek Pl, Wenatchee, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2352 sqft
7 Summer Creek Pl Available 07/01/19 7 Summer Creek Pl - 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in a beautiful neighborhood in Wenatchee. Living room and family room with fireplaces and vaulted ceilings. Hard wood floors through out.
Results within 10 miles of Douglas County

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
905 Rocky Ave NE
905 Rocky Ave NE, Quincy, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/05/20 905 Rocky - Property Id: 323361 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/905-rocky-ave-ne-quincy-wa/323361 Property Id 323361 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5973139)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1146 SE Yakima Street
1146 Yakima St SE, Ephrata, WA
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
1146 SE Yakima Street Available 08/04/20 One Bedroom Ephrata House - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
57 G St SE
57 G Street Southeast, Ephrata, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
830 sqft
House in Ephrata - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
159 H St SE
159 H Street Southeast, Ephrata, WA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
159 H St SE Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - Available August 03, 2020 159 H St SE Ephrata, WA 98823 Tidy 2 bedroom 1 bath home with garage located in Ephrata.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
908 C ST SW
908 C Street Southwest, Ephrata, WA
2 Bedrooms
$845
750 sqft
908 C ST SW Available 06/05/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom Duplex in Ephrata - Available 06/05/2020 in Ephrata, WA 908 C St SW Recently remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit with 1 car garage in Ephrata. Washer and dryer hookups.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
45 Ridge
45 Ridge Dr, Ephrata, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
COMPLETELY REMODLED! - New maple cabinets, granite countertops, all flooring, vinyl windows, siding, paint (in and out). CAC/EFA, UGS, W&D, Wood Burning Fireplace, Detached double car garage with workspace, additional parking. NO PETS.

Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
10 B Street Southeast - 1
10 B St SE, Quincy, WA
3 Bedrooms
$800
2000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$800
2000 sqft

Last updated July 23 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
10 B Street Southeast - 3
10 B Street Southeast, Quincy, WA
Studio
$1,500
1000 sqft
Studio
$1,500
1000 sqft

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Douglas County?
Apartment Rentals in Douglas County start at $1,250/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Douglas County?
Some of the colleges located in the Douglas County area include Wenatchee Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Douglas County have apartments for rent?
Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Moses Lake North, Ephrata, and Ellensburg have apartments for rent.

