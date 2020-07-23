/
douglas county
19 Apartments for rent in Douglas County, WA📍
100 Simon St., #6 - 100-06
100 Simon St SE, East Wenatchee, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
100 Simon St., #6 - 100-06 Available 08/05/20 Now renting 2 bedroom Condo - Newly Remodeled Condo 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in a quiet, residential. Kitchen has all new appliances and a full size washer and Dryer.
212 Stull Court #1
212 Stull Court, Douglas County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
212 Stull Court #1 - Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in East Wenatchee. This unit includes a deck off the master bedroom, washer and dryer hook ups, and a single car garage. The water and sewer utilities are included. No pets. (RLNE5840430)
2869 Breckenridge Dr.
2869 North Breckenridge Drive, Douglas County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1730 sqft
2869 Breckenridge Dr. - This home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in the main living area that includes a living room, separate dining area big enough for all those family gatherings and a spacious kitchen.
Riverside 9
895 Riverside Dr, Wenatchee, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,330
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1086 sqft
Stunning Columbia River views in a modern community that features a refreshing pool, 24-hour fitness center and luxury clubhouse. Units feature European-style floor plans, granite counters and relaxing bathtubs.
407 Oregon Unit 222
407 Oregon Street, Wenatchee, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
607 sqft
407 Oregon Unit 222 Available 08/14/20 - 407 Oregon Unit 222 Wenatchee, WA 98801 **** AVAILABLE 8/7/20 Tours!!! ***** 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Condo located in Wenatchee.
610 N. Emerson Ave
610 North Emerson Avenue, Wenatchee, WA
1 Bedroom
$895
1 Bedroom Apartment - In accordance with local and federal recommendations, our office is closed to the public, but we are operating with limited hours.
809 Birch St
809 Birch St, Coulee Dam, WA
1 Bedroom
$500
350 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Coulee Dam. Amenities included: dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and yard. No Utilities included. Date Available: Apr 10th 2020. $500/month rent.
2436 Chatham Hill Dr.
2436 Chatham Hill Drive, Sunnyslope, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
797 sqft
2436 Chatham Hill Dr. Available 08/31/20 2 Bedroom 1Bath - Platinum Property Management 509-888-8008 ****** AVAILABLE for TOURS ****** 8/14/20 2 Beds 1 Bath, carpet in bedrooms and living room,. back patio with small sized shed.
1415 Seneca Ave
1415 Seneca Street, Wenatchee, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
864 sqft
1415 Seneca Ave - 1415 Available 08/10/20 1415 Seneca Ave - Cute 864 sq ft, two bedroom, one bath house that includes a cozy fenced backyard, dishwasher, laundry hook-ups, a single car garage and additional parking on the street.
21837 NE Section Pl
21837 Section Pl NE, Grant County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home in Grand Coulee - Available July 15, 2020 in Grand Coulee 21837 Section Pl. 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured home on large lot in Grand Coulee. Approximately 1500 sf. Additional storage space.
7 Summer Creek Pl
7 Summercreek Pl, Wenatchee, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2352 sqft
7 Summer Creek Pl Available 07/01/19 7 Summer Creek Pl - 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in a beautiful neighborhood in Wenatchee. Living room and family room with fireplaces and vaulted ceilings. Hard wood floors through out.
905 Rocky Ave NE
905 Rocky Ave NE, Quincy, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/05/20 905 Rocky - Property Id: 323361 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/905-rocky-ave-ne-quincy-wa/323361 Property Id 323361 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5973139)
1146 SE Yakima Street
1146 Yakima St SE, Ephrata, WA
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
1146 SE Yakima Street Available 08/04/20 One Bedroom Ephrata House - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.
57 G St SE
57 G Street Southeast, Ephrata, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
830 sqft
House in Ephrata - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.
159 H St SE
159 H Street Southeast, Ephrata, WA
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
159 H St SE Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home - Available August 03, 2020 159 H St SE Ephrata, WA 98823 Tidy 2 bedroom 1 bath home with garage located in Ephrata.
908 C ST SW
908 C Street Southwest, Ephrata, WA
2 Bedrooms
$845
750 sqft
908 C ST SW Available 06/05/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom Duplex in Ephrata - Available 06/05/2020 in Ephrata, WA 908 C St SW Recently remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit with 1 car garage in Ephrata. Washer and dryer hookups.
45 Ridge
45 Ridge Dr, Ephrata, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
COMPLETELY REMODLED! - New maple cabinets, granite countertops, all flooring, vinyl windows, siding, paint (in and out). CAC/EFA, UGS, W&D, Wood Burning Fireplace, Detached double car garage with workspace, additional parking. NO PETS.
10 B Street Southeast - 1
10 B St SE, Quincy, WA
3 Bedrooms
$800
2000 sqft
Studio / Apartment
10 B Street Southeast - 3
10 B Street Southeast, Quincy, WA
Studio
$1,500
1000 sqft
Studio/Apartment with Bath Studio / Apartment
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Douglas County area include Wenatchee Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Moses Lake North, Ephrata, and Ellensburg have apartments for rent.