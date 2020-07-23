/
/
grant county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:42 AM
48 Apartments for rent in Grant County, WA📍
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
14 Units Available
The Vintage
1133 N Grape Dr, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
946 sqft
Excellent location close to Basin Homes Dog Park and Paul Lauzier Athletic Complex. Stainless steel appliances, laundry and hardwood floors included in each luxurious unit. Community features gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
Solara
1401 E Nelson Rd, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
967 sqft
Furnished units with vaulted ceilings, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Less than 3 miles from downtown area. Pet-friendly community that has a gym, BBQ area and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 12:30 AM
$
16 Units Available
Central Park Villas
760 N Central Dr, Moses Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1005 sqft
Central Park Villas in Moses Lake, Washington are designed for the modern urban dweller, with a pool ready for stand-up paddleboard lessons, and plenty of green space for enjoying the outdoors.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 12:28 AM
3 Units Available
Pioneer Meadows
300 E 9th Ave, Moses Lake North, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1104 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pioneer Meadows in Moses Lake North. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
905 Rocky Ave NE
905 Rocky Ave NE, Quincy, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Available 08/05/20 905 Rocky - Property Id: 323361 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/905-rocky-ave-ne-quincy-wa/323361 Property Id 323361 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5973139)
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1411 W Marina Dr #3
1411 West Marina Drive, Moses Lake, WA
Studio
$600
Unit #3 Available 08/01/20 Marina #3 - Property Id: 315485 Lake view studio apartment Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1411-w-marina-dr-moses-lake-wa-unit-%233/315485 Property Id 315485 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5951274)
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1402 Arnold Dr
1402 Arnold Drive Northeast, Moses Lake North, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1371 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 Bath with 1 Car Garage - Available Now 1402 Arnold Dr Moses Lake, WA 98837 Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home with 1 car garage and large yard. 1370 sq ft home with new carpet throughout. W/D hook-ups in a large laundry room.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2654 Road A NE
2654 Road a Northeast, Grant County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1324 sqft
3 Bedroom Home - For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! 3 bedroom, 1 bath home. Includes large yard, large storage shed, and w/d hookups.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1035 IVY ST.
1035 W Ivy Ave, Moses Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$800
822 sqft
1035 IVY ST. - 1035 Available 08/21/20 Duplex for rent - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4727 Warbler
4727 Warbler Street, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2600 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
4 bed 3 bath home in Mae Valley - Beautiful home located in Sunset Terrace near Golf course. This home features 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2600 sq feet, walk in closet, master bath and so much more. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5899553)
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12041 Road 3.9 NE
12041 Rd 3.9 NE, Grant County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Spacious County Home - Completely updated country home. 3 beds, 1.75 baths and tons of options in the basement. Only a two minute drive off of Wheeler, but you will feel like you left Moses Lake.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12048 Road 3.9 NE
12048 Road 3.9 NE, Cascade Valley, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
837 sqft
Remodeled County Home - Completely updated country home. 2 beds, 1 bath and tons of options in the loft. Only a two minute drive off of Wheeler, but you will feel like you left Moses Lake.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8948 Goodrich Rd SE
8948 Goodrich Road Southeast, Grant County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,499
2874 sqft
Waterfront Home - This home is freshly painted with new carpet throughout. 4 beds, 2.5 baths and 96' Waterfront. Property has Grape arbor, dock w/lift and 2 slips. 2 fireplaces.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
514 KENTUCKY DR
514 Kentucky Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2013 sqft
514 KENTUCKY DR Available 08/01/20 House for Rent - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1226 LOWRY STREET
1226 Lowry Street, Moses Lake North, WA
2 Bedrooms
$995
962 sqft
Totally remodeled house - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10300 Rd H NE
10300 Road H Northeast, Grant County, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
920 sqft
10300 Rd H NE Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Manufactured Home - Available August 03, 2020 in Moses Lake 10300 Rd H NE Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom manufactured home in a quiet rural setting. W/D hook-ups. Water and Sewer covered.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
506 Washington
506 N Washington St, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
FURNISHED- 3 bed 2 bath double car garage, large lot Lawn care included - Gorgeous furnished home on large corner lot. Interior is completely brand new, all appliances included. 3 bedroom 2 bath, living room, family room, detached Garage.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1111 Baker St
1111 South Baker Street, Moses Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
1111 Baker St Available 09/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bath home with workshop - Available 09/01/2020 in Moses Lake 1111 S Baker St 4 bedroom 2 bath home with detached workshop. Backyard with patio and deck off master.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
544 Grand Dr
544 South Grand Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1194 sqft
Remodeled 3 Bedroom Home in Moses Lake - Available July 15, 2020 in Moses Lake 544 Grand Dr. Beautifully remodeled 3+ bed 1 bath home with large, fenced backyard. Bonus room that can be used for bedroom, office, or laundry room.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1223 Arlington
1223 Arlington Drive, Moses Lake North, WA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
1223 Arlington Available 08/03/20 3 Bed 1 Bath Duplex with Garage - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake 1223 Arlington Dr. 3 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex with a one car garage. Big laundry room with lots of cabinet space, and fenced backyard.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1228 ARLINGTON
1228 Arlington Drive, Moses Lake North, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1090 sqft
3 Bedroom Duplex - No showings will be scheduled until all applicants are approved! For most current information and to submit application go to www.wpmgc.com. Newly updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with garage. Washer and dryer hook ups.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
722 S Grand Dr
722 South Grand Drive, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$995
722 S Grand Dr Available 08/01/20 Newly Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Available 08/03/2020 in Moses Lake 722 Grand Dr. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom 995 sq ft. home with extra storage shed.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
223 Sybel St
223 Sybel Street, Moses Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
223 Sybel St Available 08/01/20 Large 3 Bed 2 Bath - Available August 2020 223 Sybel St. Moses Lake, Wa 98837 Recently updated 3 bed 2 bath two-story home with a 1 car garage. 2 living room spaces, one on each floor.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2900 W. Marina Dr. - #303
2900 West Marina Drive, Moses Lake, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1032 sqft
Condo with Lake View - Great 2 bed, 2 bath condo overlooking Moses Lake. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4353542)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Grant County area include Columbia Basin College, and Wenatchee Valley College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Richland, Kennewick, Pasco, Wenatchee, and Moses Lake have apartments for rent.