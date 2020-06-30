All apartments in Moses Lake
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:18 AM

Solara

1401 E Nelson Rd · (509) 204-1820
Location

1401 E Nelson Rd, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F207 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit D304 · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit E208 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit E212 · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Unit A103 · Avail. now

$1,280

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Unit G201 · Avail. now

$1,870

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Solara.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
garage
parking
hot tub
You'll feel relaxed and revitalized every time you step inside your modern luxury apartment at Solara Apartment Homes. When you choose an apartment in Moses Lake, WA, that’s part of our community, you’ll have the tranquility and convenience of this thoughtfully designed community that’s ideally located near work and play.

At Solara, choose the perfect one or two-bedroom floor plan that perfectly fits your lifestyle. Our impressive apartment amenities include craftsman-style architecture, tall ceilings, and large windows to let in plenty of natural light. Your inner chef will be inspired by the gorgeous kitchen with its sleek granite countertops, full energy-efficient appliance package, deep double sinks, honey-maple cabinetry, attractive tile backsplash, large pantry, and separate dining area. You’ll love the contemporary fixtures like modern lighting and elegant faucets, as well as the ceiling fans, large closets and full-size in-home washer and dryer. The light and airy living r

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20 for first applicant, $18 per additional applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: $75/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $75/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Solara have any available units?
Solara has 9 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Solara have?
Some of Solara's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Solara currently offering any rent specials?
Solara is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Solara pet-friendly?
Yes, Solara is pet friendly.
Does Solara offer parking?
Yes, Solara offers parking.
Does Solara have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Solara offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Solara have a pool?
Yes, Solara has a pool.
Does Solara have accessible units?
Yes, Solara has accessible units.
Does Solara have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Solara has units with dishwashers.
Does Solara have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Solara has units with air conditioning.
