Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard dog park gym pool bbq/grill internet access garage parking hot tub

You'll feel relaxed and revitalized every time you step inside your modern luxury apartment at Solara Apartment Homes. When you choose an apartment in Moses Lake, WA, that’s part of our community, you’ll have the tranquility and convenience of this thoughtfully designed community that’s ideally located near work and play.



At Solara, choose the perfect one or two-bedroom floor plan that perfectly fits your lifestyle. Our impressive apartment amenities include craftsman-style architecture, tall ceilings, and large windows to let in plenty of natural light. Your inner chef will be inspired by the gorgeous kitchen with its sleek granite countertops, full energy-efficient appliance package, deep double sinks, honey-maple cabinetry, attractive tile backsplash, large pantry, and separate dining area. You’ll love the contemporary fixtures like modern lighting and elegant faucets, as well as the ceiling fans, large closets and full-size in-home washer and dryer. The light and airy living r