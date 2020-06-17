All apartments in Moses Lake
The Vintage

1133 N Grape Dr · (509) 209-9670
Rent Special
One Month Free on Select Apartment Homes! - Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily.
Location

1133 N Grape Dr, Moses Lake, WA 98837

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit F213 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit F104 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit E102 · Avail. now

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit D202 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit E203 · Avail. now

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 934 sqft

Unit E111 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Vintage.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
e-payments
hot tub
Sure to appeal to the most refined tastes, our beautifully designed apartments at The Vintage Apartment Homes will welcome you home from the moment you step onto our property! Select an apartment in Moses Lake, WA, and you’ll be picking a comfortable home, in a wonderful community, with an ideal location for work, school, shopping, dining and entertainment.

At The Vintage, you'll discover open one and two-bedroom floor plans with high-end amenities. Put on your chef’s hat and step into your beautiful kitchen with modern stainless steel appliances, elegant granite countertops, and plenty of counter space. You’ll love our grand nine-foot ceilings as well as having a full-size washer and dryer right in your home. Pack all your belongings as you’ll have plenty of closet space. Enjoy a morning cup of Joe or dinner al fresco on your private patio or balcony.

Our community amenities will evoke resort-style living. Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or work out in our 24-hour fitnes

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $28 (first applicant), $18 per additional applicant
Deposit: $350
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Storage Details: Detached garage: $75/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Vintage have any available units?
The Vintage has 15 units available starting at $1,020 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Vintage have?
Some of The Vintage's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Vintage currently offering any rent specials?
The Vintage is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free on Select Apartment Homes! - Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily.
Is The Vintage pet-friendly?
Yes, The Vintage is pet friendly.
Does The Vintage offer parking?
Yes, The Vintage offers parking.
Does The Vintage have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Vintage offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Vintage have a pool?
Yes, The Vintage has a pool.
Does The Vintage have accessible units?
Yes, The Vintage has accessible units.
Does The Vintage have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Vintage has units with dishwashers.
Does The Vintage have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Vintage has units with air conditioning.
