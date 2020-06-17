Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill garage parking 24hr maintenance e-payments hot tub

Sure to appeal to the most refined tastes, our beautifully designed apartments at The Vintage Apartment Homes will welcome you home from the moment you step onto our property! Select an apartment in Moses Lake, WA, and you’ll be picking a comfortable home, in a wonderful community, with an ideal location for work, school, shopping, dining and entertainment.



At The Vintage, you'll discover open one and two-bedroom floor plans with high-end amenities. Put on your chef’s hat and step into your beautiful kitchen with modern stainless steel appliances, elegant granite countertops, and plenty of counter space. You’ll love our grand nine-foot ceilings as well as having a full-size washer and dryer right in your home. Pack all your belongings as you’ll have plenty of closet space. Enjoy a morning cup of Joe or dinner al fresco on your private patio or balcony.



Our community amenities will evoke resort-style living. Take a dip in our sparkling swimming pool or work out in our 24-hour fitnes