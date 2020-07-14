Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Outlook.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
green community
key fob access
lobby
online portal
tennis court
trash valet
volleyball court
yoga
Enjoy a welcoming neighborhood feel at The Outlook as you take advantage of all of our premium community amenities. Unwind after a long day in our community clubhouse complete with plush seating, a cozy fireplace, and complimentary wi-fi. Work up a sweat in our state of the art 24-hour fitness center with an abundance of cardio and weight equipment, or get moving on our vast multipurpose sport-court. Outdoor enjoyment is a breeze with two community playgrounds, a sparkling outdoor pool, and premium barbecue area. Your four legged friends will love our outside spaces as well at our pet friendly community including our doggy park. Be sure to view our pet policy to learn more about our pet guidelines and requirements. Stay connected with our tech savvy business center, designed to ensure you have everything you need close to home. To experience all of the convenient features we have to offer, visit us today and take a guided tour of our community.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500 - $2,200 (Based on Credit)
Move-in Fees: Holding Fee: $200, Admin Fee: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 Pets Max
Dogs
deposit: $300
fee: $270 per pet
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Cats
deposit: $300
fee: $225 per pet
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot. Assigned Parking available for those who do not have a garage. Covered lot. Garage lot.
