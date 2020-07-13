/
56 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Graham, WA
The Outlook
10234 194th St E, Graham, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A private, residential community with many amenities, including yoga, a business center, dog park, playground, on-site pool, internet cafe and grill area. Upgraded interiors including granite countertops and fireplaces. Community garden on-site.
11418-184th St Ct E
11418 184th Street Court East, Graham, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2140 sqft
11418-184th St Ct E Available 08/07/20 Lipoma Firs Puyallup!! - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2. bath in Lipoma Firs neighborhood.
Results within 1 mile of Graham
Rollingbay
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1181 sqft
Imagine waking up to jaw-dropping views of Mt. Rainier-so close you can almost touch it.
South Hill
Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,757
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,887
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1324 sqft
Close to Highway 161 and Washington Ave. Recently built community has a pool, a courtyard, a hot tub and a barbecue. Apartments feature private laundry, furniture, kitchen appliances and carpeting.
South Hill
18614 84th Ave. Ct. E.
18614 84th Avenue Court East, Frederickson, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2004 sqft
Large 2 story, 4 plus bedroom on huge corner lot, fully fenced backyard. Excellent location!! - Two story 4-bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a large .22-acre corner lot.
Results within 5 miles of Graham
Frederickson
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,378
1714 sqft
Newly revamped homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel kitchen appliances and extra storage space. The pet-friendly community has a clubhouse and a 24-hour fitness center. Opposite the Boulevard Mall.
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,368
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
South Hill
Alderra Apartments
13507 99th Ave E, South Hill, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1110 sqft
Alderra offers spacious apartment homes in the city of Puyallup. Just south of Seattle, this historic city is home to the Washington State Fair, the Daffodil Festival Parade and a farmers’ market.
Frederickson
2315 180th Street East
2315 180th Street East, Frederickson, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1154 sqft
2 Bedrooms, 2.5 bath Townhome - 1,154 sq. ft. Open floor plan with light filled kitchen, powder bath downstairs, cozy gas fireplace and patio that overlooks yard and community nature trail. Both master bedrooms are located upstairs.
Spanaway
19632 19th Ave Ct E
19632 19th Avenue East, Spanaway, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2655 sqft
Newer Spanaway 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath On Quiet Cul De Sac - This large 4 bedroom 2.
Spanaway
2325 165th Street East
2325 165th Street East, Spanaway, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2008 sqft
Very well maintained in a gated community features 4 bedrooms plus a loft on upper floor, 2.5 bathrooms. Open concept with vaulted 9 ft ceilings on main floor.
13165 176th Ave E
13165 176th Avenue East, Pierce County, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Rent to Own this spacious and cozy home on a Corner Lot with one of the largest lots within the elevated forestland of Tehalehs new development Community! Gorgeous exterior with extra white trim and within walking distance to Tehaleh Heights
924 Daffodil Ave NE
924 Daffodil Avenue Northeast, Orting, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3004 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Near Foothills Trail! - Consider yourself home in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home over looking the walking trail and river near down town Orting.
South Hill
16024 89th Avenue East
16024 89th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1277 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in South Hill! This cozy home features an updated, welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
South Hill
12811 80th Ave Ct E
12811 80th Avenue Court East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2277 sqft
12811 80th Ave Ct E Available 07/13/20 • Pending Application • - Absolutely stunning 4 bd, office/den, 3.75 ba, 2 car gar w/ approx.
South Hill
15522 87th Ave E
15522 87th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1650 sqft
Gated Community Large Duplex - Gated neighborhood. End of the street. End of the Cul de Sac. Huge private, fenced in back yard. Tandem 2 car garage. Gas fireplace insert. Gas forced air cental heating. This place has all the amenities.
4016 7th St SW #B109
4016 7th Street Southwest, Puyallup, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1034 sqft
Spacious Puyallup Townhouse! - Townhouse-style condo with 1100 square feet! The main level of this home features a flowing floor-plan with spacious living room, dining area and updated kitchen with incredible cabinet and counter space! Downstairs,
14809 145th Avenue Court East
14809 145th Avenue Court East, McMillin, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,625
1930 sqft
Enjoy your Mt Rainier view in this lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in High Cedars Golf Club's luxury community. The home has 3 large bedrooms, with the Master bedroom being very large with en-suite and large walk in closet.
Elk Plain
4615 205th Street Court East
4615 205th Street Court East, Frederickson, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,675
2901 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Spanaway! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
Spanaway
17919 17th Ave Ct E
17919 17th Avenue Court East, Spanaway, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2080 sqft
17919 17th Ave Ct E Available 06/20/20 Pending Application - Gorgeous 3 bd, 2.5 ba, 2 car Garage with approx.
South Hill
8814 146th Street Court East
8814 146th Street Court East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2424 sqft
Puyallup large 4 bedroom 3 bath split level home - Available NOW - Welcome home, a quiet drive to this lovely 2400 s/f home located on a cul-du-sac in a lovely small neighborhood.
South Hill
13023 82nd Ave Ct E
13023 82nd Avenue Court East, South Hill, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
2080 sqft
13023 82nd Ave Ct E Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 5 Bedroom Home- Available August - Come view this beautiful 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home located in the heart of Puyallup.
South Hill
12619 126th Avenue Court East
12619 126th Avenue Court East, South Hill, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1543 sqft
Beautifully updated home in a quiet neighborhood in the heart of Puyallup. The house offers 3 bedroom 2.25 bathroom home with updated flooring and updated bathrooms.
11920 119th Ave E
11920 119th Avenue East, South Hill, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2211 sqft
11920 119th Ave E Available 07/15/20 • Pending Application • - Absolutely stunning 4 bd, bonus/office rm, 2.5 ba, 2 car gar. w/ approx.
