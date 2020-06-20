9604 201st Street Court E

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly gym pool

Lovely two story home available in Graham. This 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home features an open floor plan that provides plenty of space for daily activities as well as entertaining. The kitchen features an island which provides extra cabinet and counter space. The large pantry provides plenty of storage space. The master bath features: double sinks, a shower and a Jacuzzi style tub. $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and $500 pet deposit if applicable. All application fees are non-refundable. Monthly rent is $2395+ $7 monthly processing & reporting fee (credit agencies) that will be applied. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Text Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges with Renters Warehouse at 253-336-7681.