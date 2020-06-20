All apartments in Graham
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

9604 201st Street Court E

9604 201st Street Court East · No Longer Available
Location

9604 201st Street Court East, Graham, WA 98338

Amenities

Unit Amenities
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
Lovely two story home available in Graham. This 4 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home features an open floor plan that provides plenty of space for daily activities as well as entertaining. The kitchen features an island which provides extra cabinet and counter space. The large pantry provides plenty of storage space. The master bath features: double sinks, a shower and a Jacuzzi style tub. $45 per adult application fee, 1st month's rent, security deposit equal to a month's rent, one time $157 admin/setup fee and $500 pet deposit if applicable. All application fees are non-refundable. Monthly rent is $2395+ $7 monthly processing & reporting fee (credit agencies) that will be applied. A credit score of 600+ is required. Collections, excessive monthly debt service, or other credit issues may result in denial. Verifiable current household monthly income exceeding 3 times monthly rent. Text Shanan O'Driscoll Hedges with Renters Warehouse at 253-336-7681.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9604 201st Street Court E have any available units?
9604 201st Street Court E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Graham, WA.
Is 9604 201st Street Court E currently offering any rent specials?
9604 201st Street Court E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9604 201st Street Court E pet-friendly?
Yes, 9604 201st Street Court E is pet friendly.
Does 9604 201st Street Court E offer parking?
No, 9604 201st Street Court E does not offer parking.
Does 9604 201st Street Court E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9604 201st Street Court E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9604 201st Street Court E have a pool?
Yes, 9604 201st Street Court E has a pool.
Does 9604 201st Street Court E have accessible units?
No, 9604 201st Street Court E does not have accessible units.
Does 9604 201st Street Court E have units with dishwashers?
No, 9604 201st Street Court E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9604 201st Street Court E have units with air conditioning?
No, 9604 201st Street Court E does not have units with air conditioning.
