Gig Harbor, WA
7814 Skansie Ave
Last updated May 10 2020 at 9:57 PM

7814 Skansie Ave

7814 Skansie Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7814 Skansie Avenue, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Rosedale-Hunt

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A small, well kept community of Townhomes that are only minutes from Historic Downtown Gig Harbor.

Our featured property is a Two Story, approximately 1,020 Square Feet, with Two Bedrooms and Two Bathrooms. Kitchen is equipped with all appliances.

Fireplace in Living Room, In-Wall Electric Heat Units, One Car Garage, Quaint Back Patio and Back Lawn Area.

Both bedrooms are upstairs, with second entrance to Main Bathroom from upstairs Master Bedroom. 3/4 Bath is on the Main Level. Water & Sewer are included in the rent amount. Tenant just pays electricity and garbage.

Rent: $1,495.00
Security Deposit: $1,495.00
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $225.00

The unit is currently occupied. To Schedule a viewing please contact Leslie @ 253-514-6520 or leslie@soundviewpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7814 Skansie Ave have any available units?
7814 Skansie Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 7814 Skansie Ave have?
Some of 7814 Skansie Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7814 Skansie Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7814 Skansie Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7814 Skansie Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7814 Skansie Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gig Harbor.
Does 7814 Skansie Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7814 Skansie Ave offers parking.
Does 7814 Skansie Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7814 Skansie Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7814 Skansie Ave have a pool?
No, 7814 Skansie Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7814 Skansie Ave have accessible units?
No, 7814 Skansie Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7814 Skansie Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7814 Skansie Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7814 Skansie Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 7814 Skansie Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

