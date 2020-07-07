7814 Skansie Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

A small, well kept community of Townhomes that are only minutes from Historic Downtown Gig Harbor.



Our featured property is a Two Story, approximately 1,020 Square Feet, with Two Bedrooms and Two Bathrooms. Kitchen is equipped with all appliances.



Fireplace in Living Room, In-Wall Electric Heat Units, One Car Garage, Quaint Back Patio and Back Lawn Area.



Both bedrooms are upstairs, with second entrance to Main Bathroom from upstairs Master Bedroom. 3/4 Bath is on the Main Level. Water & Sewer are included in the rent amount. Tenant just pays electricity and garbage.



Rent: $1,495.00

Security Deposit: $1,495.00

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $225.00



The unit is currently occupied. To Schedule a viewing please contact Leslie @ 253-514-6520 or leslie@soundviewpm.com