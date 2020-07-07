7507 Hill Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly carport walk in closets fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3 Bedroom in Downtown Gig Harbor with Peek-A-Boo view of the Harbor - 3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bath in Downtown Gig Harbor Rambler with over 1700sqft. The home has hardwood floors throughout, an open kitchen, dining room, living room with peek-a-boo view of the Harbor, bonus room with wood burning fireplace and master bedroom offers a walk-in closet. The home has a 2 car covered carport with extra storage. This home is walking distance to downtown Gig Harbor parks, shops and dining. No Smoking Property and One Small Pet Negotiable.



7507 Hill Ave

Gig Harbor, WA 98335



Rent $1,900.00 /month

Deposit $1,800.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease



Available Now

Call for more information

Apply at www.McNallyManagement.com

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



(RLNE5799165)