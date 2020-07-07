All apartments in Gig Harbor
Last updated April 16 2019 at 10:43 PM

4918 Bering St

4918 Bering St NW · No Longer Available
Location

4918 Bering St NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Gig Harbor North

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in Harbor Crossing located behind Target. 3 Bedroom / 2.5 bath with 2 car garage.

Living Room has propane fireplace. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances to include Refrigerator, Gas Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher. Granite counter tops. Half bath downstairs.

Upstairs has 3 bedroom and 2 full baths.

Rent: $1,995.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $1995.00
Refundable Pet Deposit: $500.00 upon approval of owner. Small pets under 15 lbs only.
Non Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $200.00

We require a credit/criminal check for each applicant over the age of 18. Each applicant must pay a $40.50 application fee. We do employment verification and landlord reference. Income requirement is 3 X the monthly rent.

To schedule a viewing please contact Leslie at 253-514-6520 or leslie@soundviewpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4918 Bering St have any available units?
4918 Bering St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 4918 Bering St have?
Some of 4918 Bering St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4918 Bering St currently offering any rent specials?
4918 Bering St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4918 Bering St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4918 Bering St is pet friendly.
Does 4918 Bering St offer parking?
Yes, 4918 Bering St offers parking.
Does 4918 Bering St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4918 Bering St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4918 Bering St have a pool?
No, 4918 Bering St does not have a pool.
Does 4918 Bering St have accessible units?
No, 4918 Bering St does not have accessible units.
Does 4918 Bering St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4918 Bering St has units with dishwashers.
Does 4918 Bering St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4918 Bering St does not have units with air conditioning.
