4918 Bering St

Amenities
Located in Harbor Crossing located behind Target. 3 Bedroom / 2.5 bath with 2 car garage.
Living Room has propane fireplace. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances to include Refrigerator, Gas Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher. Granite counter tops. Half bath downstairs.
Upstairs has 3 bedroom and 2 full baths.
Rent: $1,995.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $1995.00
Refundable Pet Deposit: $500.00 upon approval of owner. Small pets under 15 lbs only.
Non Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $200.00
We require a credit/criminal check for each applicant over the age of 18. Each applicant must pay a $40.50 application fee. We do employment verification and landlord reference. Income requirement is 3 X the monthly rent.
To schedule a viewing please contact Leslie at 253-514-6520 or leslie@soundviewpm.com