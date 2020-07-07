4918 Bering St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in Harbor Crossing located behind Target. 3 Bedroom / 2.5 bath with 2 car garage.



Living Room has propane fireplace. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances to include Refrigerator, Gas Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher. Granite counter tops. Half bath downstairs.



Upstairs has 3 bedroom and 2 full baths.



Rent: $1,995.00

Refundable Security Deposit: $1995.00

Refundable Pet Deposit: $500.00 upon approval of owner. Small pets under 15 lbs only.

Non Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $200.00



We require a credit/criminal check for each applicant over the age of 18. Each applicant must pay a $40.50 application fee. We do employment verification and landlord reference. Income requirement is 3 X the monthly rent.



To schedule a viewing please contact Leslie at 253-514-6520 or leslie@soundviewpm.com