Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

3889 Harbor View Dr. Unit #102 Available 07/13/20 Amazing Gig Harbor Condo - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management



Rental Terms:

Rent: $2,997.00

Available: 07/17/2020

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $2,997.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Monthly W/S/G Fee $125.00



Renters Insurance Required



Enjoy waterfront condo living in the heart of the Harbor and all it has to offer with shops and restaurants just blocks away. Wall of windows and 2 covered decks from which to enjoy the sweeping views. The corner fireplace in the living room is perfect for those cozy evenings. The updated kitchen boasts beautiful mosaic tile accents with new stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, full bath and french doors to view deck. Warm wood-look flooring and newer carpet make this unit unbeatable.



Our pet policy allows for 1 cat or 1 dog.



