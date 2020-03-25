All apartments in Gig Harbor
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM

3889 Harbor View Dr. Unit #102

3889 Harborview Dr · (253) 830-5160 ext. 403
Location

3889 Harborview Dr, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
View Basin

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3889 Harbor View Dr. Unit #102 · Avail. Jul 13

$2,997

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1157 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
3889 Harbor View Dr. Unit #102 Available 07/13/20 Amazing Gig Harbor Condo - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,997.00
Available: 07/17/2020
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $2,997.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Monthly W/S/G Fee $125.00

Renters Insurance Required

Enjoy waterfront condo living in the heart of the Harbor and all it has to offer with shops and restaurants just blocks away. Wall of windows and 2 covered decks from which to enjoy the sweeping views. The corner fireplace in the living room is perfect for those cozy evenings. The updated kitchen boasts beautiful mosaic tile accents with new stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite with walk-in closet, full bath and french doors to view deck. Warm wood-look flooring and newer carpet make this unit unbeatable.

Our pet policy allows for 1 cat or 1 dog.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee equal to one months rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE4799666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

