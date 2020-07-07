3317 Emerald Ln

Amenities

Elegant 4 Bedroom, 3.25 bath home in a gated community. 3500 asf, glistening hardwoods, custom tile and travertine throughout. Highly desired open floor plan allows for flexible use of space. Luxurious kitchen has slab granite counters, s/s Viking appliances tons of cabinet & counter space a walk-in pantry! Oolala! Skylights, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, Jetted tub, charming old-world brick courtyard and entry. Easy access to Hwy 16, Shops, restaurants, park & ride, parks & schools.



Terms are 1st month's rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent.



We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.



