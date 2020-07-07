All apartments in Gig Harbor
Home
/
Gig Harbor, WA
/
3317 Emerald Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3317 Emerald Ln

3317 Emerald Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3317 Emerald Lane, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Soundview

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/835b21b0fc ----

Elegant 4 Bedroom, 3.25 bath home in a gated community. 3500 asf, glistening hardwoods, custom tile and travertine throughout. Highly desired open floor plan allows for flexible use of space. Luxurious kitchen has slab granite counters, s/s Viking appliances tons of cabinet & counter space a walk-in pantry! Oolala! Skylights, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets, Jetted tub, charming old-world brick courtyard and entry. Easy access to Hwy 16, Shops, restaurants, park & ride, parks & schools.

Terms are 1st month's rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent.

We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Miller Laine Property Management
100 2nd Ave S, Ste 200, Edmonds, WA 98020
Phone: 1 425-250-5559

Disposal
Granite Countertops
Pets Allowed
Vaulted Ceilings
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Emerald Ln have any available units?
3317 Emerald Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 3317 Emerald Ln have?
Some of 3317 Emerald Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Emerald Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Emerald Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Emerald Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3317 Emerald Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3317 Emerald Ln offer parking?
No, 3317 Emerald Ln does not offer parking.
Does 3317 Emerald Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3317 Emerald Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Emerald Ln have a pool?
No, 3317 Emerald Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Emerald Ln have accessible units?
No, 3317 Emerald Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Emerald Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3317 Emerald Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3317 Emerald Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 3317 Emerald Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

