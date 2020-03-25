All apartments in Gig Harbor
Find more places like 3223 Tarabochia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gig Harbor, WA
/
3223 Tarabochia St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3223 Tarabochia St

3223 Tarabochia St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gig Harbor
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3223 Tarabochia St, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
View Basin

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
3223 Tarabochia St Available 02/01/19 3 Bedroom Home in Downtown Gig Harbor! - 3 Bedroom Home in Downtown Gig Harbor!
This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in the heart of Downtown Gig Harbor, walking distance from shops and restaurants and the historic downtown waterfront. The home features granite countertops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, efficient windows. The kitchen features refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer and much more. This is a must see! No Smoking Property. No Pets.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

3223 Tarabochia Street
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Rent: $1,550.00/month
Deposit: $1,450.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available February 1st
Currently Occupied
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4610729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 Tarabochia St have any available units?
3223 Tarabochia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 3223 Tarabochia St have?
Some of 3223 Tarabochia St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 Tarabochia St currently offering any rent specials?
3223 Tarabochia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 Tarabochia St pet-friendly?
No, 3223 Tarabochia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gig Harbor.
Does 3223 Tarabochia St offer parking?
No, 3223 Tarabochia St does not offer parking.
Does 3223 Tarabochia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3223 Tarabochia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 Tarabochia St have a pool?
No, 3223 Tarabochia St does not have a pool.
Does 3223 Tarabochia St have accessible units?
No, 3223 Tarabochia St does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 Tarabochia St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3223 Tarabochia St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3223 Tarabochia St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3223 Tarabochia St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Similar Pages

Gig Harbor 1 BedroomsGig Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Gig Harbor Apartments with BalconyGig Harbor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Gig Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WA
Steilacoom, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WAArtondale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College