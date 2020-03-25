Amenities

3223 Tarabochia St Available 02/01/19 3 Bedroom Home in Downtown Gig Harbor! - 3 Bedroom Home in Downtown Gig Harbor!

This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is located in the heart of Downtown Gig Harbor, walking distance from shops and restaurants and the historic downtown waterfront. The home features granite countertops, stainless appliances, hardwood floors, efficient windows. The kitchen features refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer and much more. This is a must see! No Smoking Property. No Pets.



www.mcnallymanagement.com



3223 Tarabochia Street

Gig Harbor, WA 98335



Rent: $1,550.00/month

Deposit: $1,450.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease



Available February 1st

Currently Occupied

Call for appointment

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



No Pets Allowed



