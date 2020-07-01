11461 Glacier Place NW

Amenities
Available 05/07/20 Beautiful Home at Harbor Crossing in Gig Harbor
City life in a suburban neighborhood. So Convenient! Walk to nearby shops & restaurants. Adjacent community park. Close to trails, YMCA, & Gig Harbor Waterfront. Open floor plan, 1948 SF, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Yard maintence included. $500 nonrefunable pet deposit. Gross income must be 3 times annual rent. Individuals applying as roommates must each have qualifying income. Non-smoking. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.
