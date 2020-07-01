All apartments in Gig Harbor
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

11461 Glacier Place NW

11461 Glacier Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

11461 Glacier Place Northwest, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Gig Harbor North

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 05/07/20 Beautiful Home at Harbor Crossing in Gig Harbor - Property Id: 90191

City life in a suburban neighborhood. So Convenient! Walk to nearby shops & restaurants. Adjacent community park. Close to trails, YMCA, & Gig Harbor Waterfront. Open floor plan, 1948 SF, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Yard maintence included. $500 nonrefunable pet deposit. Gross income must be 3 times annual rent. Individuals applying as roommates must each have qualifying income. Non-smoking. Owner is a licensed real estate agent.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/90191
Property Id 90191

(RLNE5690277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11461 Glacier Place NW have any available units?
11461 Glacier Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 11461 Glacier Place NW have?
Some of 11461 Glacier Place NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11461 Glacier Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
11461 Glacier Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11461 Glacier Place NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 11461 Glacier Place NW is pet friendly.
Does 11461 Glacier Place NW offer parking?
Yes, 11461 Glacier Place NW offers parking.
Does 11461 Glacier Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11461 Glacier Place NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11461 Glacier Place NW have a pool?
No, 11461 Glacier Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 11461 Glacier Place NW have accessible units?
No, 11461 Glacier Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 11461 Glacier Place NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11461 Glacier Place NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 11461 Glacier Place NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 11461 Glacier Place NW does not have units with air conditioning.

