Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

11412 Pacific Ave Available 02/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5. Bathroom Home in Harbor Crossing - 3 Bedroom 2.5. Bathroom Home in Harbor Crossing

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1,556 sf home features vaulted ceilings, attached 2 car garage, ground floor master suite with double sinks and walk in closet, the kitchen is a Chefs dream with gas range, granite countertops, all stainless appliances and a huge center island. The open concept floor plan allows for excellent natural light throughout, the living room has a gas fireplace and hardwood floors throughout, the utility room is extra-large and includes a front loading washer and dryer. Walking distance to Target, Costco and Albertsons with the YMCA just around the corner!

No Pets. No Smoking Property.

www.mcnallymanagement.com



Harbor Crossing

11412 Pacific Avenue (Lot 63)

Gig Harbor, WA 98332



Rent: $1,850.00/ month

Deposit: $1,750.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease



Available February 4th

Currently Occupied

Call for appointment

McNally Management

(253)858-7368



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5501104)