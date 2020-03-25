All apartments in Gig Harbor
Find more places like 11412 Pacific Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gig Harbor, WA
/
11412 Pacific Ave
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

11412 Pacific Ave

11412 Pacific Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gig Harbor
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11412 Pacific Avenue Northwest, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Gig Harbor North

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
11412 Pacific Ave Available 02/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5. Bathroom Home in Harbor Crossing - 3 Bedroom 2.5. Bathroom Home in Harbor Crossing
This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1,556 sf home features vaulted ceilings, attached 2 car garage, ground floor master suite with double sinks and walk in closet, the kitchen is a Chefs dream with gas range, granite countertops, all stainless appliances and a huge center island. The open concept floor plan allows for excellent natural light throughout, the living room has a gas fireplace and hardwood floors throughout, the utility room is extra-large and includes a front loading washer and dryer. Walking distance to Target, Costco and Albertsons with the YMCA just around the corner!
No Pets. No Smoking Property.
www.mcnallymanagement.com

Harbor Crossing
11412 Pacific Avenue (Lot 63)
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $1,850.00/ month
Deposit: $1,750.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease

Available February 4th
Currently Occupied
Call for appointment
McNally Management
(253)858-7368

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5501104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11412 Pacific Ave have any available units?
11412 Pacific Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 11412 Pacific Ave have?
Some of 11412 Pacific Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11412 Pacific Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11412 Pacific Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11412 Pacific Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11412 Pacific Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gig Harbor.
Does 11412 Pacific Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11412 Pacific Ave offers parking.
Does 11412 Pacific Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11412 Pacific Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11412 Pacific Ave have a pool?
No, 11412 Pacific Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11412 Pacific Ave have accessible units?
No, 11412 Pacific Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11412 Pacific Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11412 Pacific Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11412 Pacific Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 11412 Pacific Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Similar Pages

Gig Harbor 1 BedroomsGig Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Gig Harbor Apartments with BalconyGig Harbor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Gig Harbor Dog Friendly ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WA
Steilacoom, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WAArtondale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College