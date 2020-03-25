All apartments in Gig Harbor
Find more places like 11292 Borgen Loop NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gig Harbor, WA
/
11292 Borgen Loop NW
Last updated May 10 2020 at 9:57 PM

11292 Borgen Loop NW

11292 Borgen Loop Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gig Harbor
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

11292 Borgen Loop Northwest, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Gig Harbor North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
11292 Borgen Loop Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Located in The Ridge neighborhood close to shopping such as Costco, Target, Albertsons.

3 bedroom / 2.5 Bath with Bonus Room Upstairs.

Laundry room with Washer / Dryer included. Owner not responsible for maintenance or repairs of Washer/Dryer.

Large Master Bath and Closet. Propane Fireplace downstairs in open concept living room/kitchen/dining area. Kitchen equipped with Stainless Steel appliance to include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven and Microwave.

2 Car Garage. Park in neighborhood.

Schools: Purdy Elementary, Harbor Ridge Middle School and Peninsula High

Available: May 10, 2020 (May be pushed out a week or so).

Rent: $2,475.00 monthly
Security Deposit: $2,475.00
Refundable Pet Deposit: $500 Small (Under 25 pounds), Mature, Housebroken Pets Negotiable)\ with Owner Approval
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $275
Tenant to pay utilities. Owner to pay HOA

Move in Requirements: Each applicant over the age of 18 must submit an application along with a fee of $50 per application. We run a credit/criminal check, employment verification and landlord references. Income requirement is 3 X the monthly rent.

Contact 253-514-6520 for more information or to schedule a viewing. Home is currently occupied and I must set up viewings in advance with current tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11292 Borgen Loop NW have any available units?
11292 Borgen Loop NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 11292 Borgen Loop NW have?
Some of 11292 Borgen Loop NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11292 Borgen Loop NW currently offering any rent specials?
11292 Borgen Loop NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11292 Borgen Loop NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 11292 Borgen Loop NW is pet friendly.
Does 11292 Borgen Loop NW offer parking?
Yes, 11292 Borgen Loop NW offers parking.
Does 11292 Borgen Loop NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11292 Borgen Loop NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11292 Borgen Loop NW have a pool?
No, 11292 Borgen Loop NW does not have a pool.
Does 11292 Borgen Loop NW have accessible units?
No, 11292 Borgen Loop NW does not have accessible units.
Does 11292 Borgen Loop NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11292 Borgen Loop NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 11292 Borgen Loop NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 11292 Borgen Loop NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Grove
5402 35th Ave NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW
Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Similar Pages

Gig Harbor 1 BedroomsGig Harbor 2 Bedrooms
Gig Harbor Apartments with BalconyGig Harbor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Gig Harbor Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAEdgewood, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WA
Steilacoom, WAKlahanie, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WAArtondale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College