11292 Borgen Loop NW

11292 Borgen Loop Gig Harbor, WA 98332



Located in The Ridge neighborhood close to shopping such as Costco, Target, Albertsons.



3 bedroom / 2.5 Bath with Bonus Room Upstairs.



Laundry room with Washer / Dryer included. Owner not responsible for maintenance or repairs of Washer/Dryer.



Large Master Bath and Closet. Propane Fireplace downstairs in open concept living room/kitchen/dining area. Kitchen equipped with Stainless Steel appliance to include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven and Microwave.



2 Car Garage. Park in neighborhood.



Schools: Purdy Elementary, Harbor Ridge Middle School and Peninsula High



Available: May 10, 2020 (May be pushed out a week or so).



Rent: $2,475.00 monthly

Security Deposit: $2,475.00

Refundable Pet Deposit: $500 Small (Under 25 pounds), Mature, Housebroken Pets Negotiable)\ with Owner Approval

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $275

Tenant to pay utilities. Owner to pay HOA



Move in Requirements: Each applicant over the age of 18 must submit an application along with a fee of $50 per application. We run a credit/criminal check, employment verification and landlord references. Income requirement is 3 X the monthly rent.



Contact 253-514-6520 for more information or to schedule a viewing. Home is currently occupied and I must set up viewings in advance with current tenant