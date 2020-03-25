11292 Borgen Loop NW

Amenities
11292 Borgen Loop Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Located in The Ridge neighborhood close to shopping such as Costco, Target, Albertsons.
3 bedroom / 2.5 Bath with Bonus Room Upstairs.
Laundry room with Washer / Dryer included. Owner not responsible for maintenance or repairs of Washer/Dryer.
Large Master Bath and Closet. Propane Fireplace downstairs in open concept living room/kitchen/dining area. Kitchen equipped with Stainless Steel appliance to include Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven and Microwave.
2 Car Garage. Park in neighborhood.
Schools: Purdy Elementary, Harbor Ridge Middle School and Peninsula High
Available: May 10, 2020 (May be pushed out a week or so).
Rent: $2,475.00 monthly
Security Deposit: $2,475.00
Refundable Pet Deposit: $500 Small (Under 25 pounds), Mature, Housebroken Pets Negotiable)\ with Owner Approval
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $275
Tenant to pay utilities. Owner to pay HOA
Move in Requirements: Each applicant over the age of 18 must submit an application along with a fee of $50 per application. We run a credit/criminal check, employment verification and landlord references. Income requirement is 3 X the monthly rent.
Contact 253-514-6520 for more information or to schedule a viewing. Home is currently occupied and I must set up viewings in advance with current tenant