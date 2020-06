Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gig Harbor North 3bed 2.5bath 2100+sqft - **Available for showings Now**



This beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath 2,100+ square foot home sits in the Gig Harbor north community of The Ridge at Gig Harbor. Just a casual walk from the Gig Harbor YMCA, Costco, Target and Albertson's, and less than a handful of minutes from I-16, you will be thrilled at the convenience of this homes location. Small yard, large 2 car garage. Please call (253) 226-9246 to schedule viewing.



(RLNE4202583)