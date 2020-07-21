All apartments in Gig Harbor
10257 Sentinal Loop
10257 Sentinal Loop

10257 Sentinel Loop · No Longer Available
Location

10257 Sentinel Loop, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Gig Harbor North

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful Harbor Hill 3 Bedroom Home -
This approx. 2,278 sq. ft. home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a den and bonus room! The gourmet kitchen includes stainless appliances and quartz counter tops. Located right off the kitchen is a mud room with custom built-ins. The living room features a gas fireplace. Upstairs are two bedrooms a full bath and a bonus room along with a large master suite. The master features a sitting area, walk-in closet and attached master bathroom. The home offers a large laundry room with additional storage area. Outside is large patio surrounded by Trex decking and an additional storage shed. The home has an attached two car garage. Located in the Harbor Hill Neighborhood, close to shopping, the YMCA and HWY 16 access. This is a must see! No Smoking and No Cats, One Dog Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

10257 Sentinel Loop
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Rent: $2,595.00/ month
Deposit: $2,495.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5388744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

