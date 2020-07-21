10257 Sentinal Loop

Amenities
Wonderful Harbor Hill 3 Bedroom Home -
This approx. 2,278 sq. ft. home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a den and bonus room! The gourmet kitchen includes stainless appliances and quartz counter tops. Located right off the kitchen is a mud room with custom built-ins. The living room features a gas fireplace. Upstairs are two bedrooms a full bath and a bonus room along with a large master suite. The master features a sitting area, walk-in closet and attached master bathroom. The home offers a large laundry room with additional storage area. Outside is large patio surrounded by Trex decking and an additional storage shed. The home has an attached two car garage. Located in the Harbor Hill Neighborhood, close to shopping, the YMCA and HWY 16 access. This is a must see! No Smoking and No Cats, One Dog Negotiable.
www.mcnallymanagement.com
10257 Sentinel Loop
Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Rent: $2,595.00/ month
Deposit: $2,495.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5388744)