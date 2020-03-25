Amenities

10190 Sentinel Loop

Gig Harbor, WA 98332



4 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath Rambler with Basement approximately 2,600 Square Feet home located in Harbor Hills (near Costco). Two Car Garage with Automatic Opener. Located close to shopping, schools and the YMCA.



Kitchen is equipped with Stainless Steel appliances to include Refrigerator, Electric Oven/Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. Beautiful Granite Countertops on Large Island. Back deck off dining room for outdoor grilling.



Main living room has Gas Fireplace. Master bedroom with bath and large walk in closet located on main level. A second bedroom is also on main level located at front entry. Large laundry room with Washer / Dryer included.



Lower level has family room, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. This home has plenty of storage.



Back yard fully fenced with beautiful landscaping. Back yard is turf for easy maintenance. Forced Air Gas Heat. Lawn Sprinkler System.



Rent: $3,150.00

Refundable Security Deposit: $3,150.00

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $250.00

Refundable Pet Deposit: $500.00 for one small (under 20 lbs), mature, housebroken dog only). No Cats



Lease term: 12 Months. Available: July 10, 2020



Schools:



Discover Elementary

Harbor Ridge Middle School

Peninsula High School



We require an application on each adult over the age of 18. We run a credit and criminal check, income/employment verification and land lord reference. Income requirement is 3 times the monthly rent.