Home
/
Gig Harbor, WA
/
10190 Sentinel Loop
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

10190 Sentinel Loop

10190 Sentinel Loop · No Longer Available
Location

10190 Sentinel Loop, Gig Harbor, WA 98332
Gig Harbor North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
10190 Sentinel Loop
Gig Harbor, WA 98332

4 Bedroom / 3 Full Bath Rambler with Basement approximately 2,600 Square Feet home located in Harbor Hills (near Costco). Two Car Garage with Automatic Opener. Located close to shopping, schools and the YMCA.

Kitchen is equipped with Stainless Steel appliances to include Refrigerator, Electric Oven/Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. Beautiful Granite Countertops on Large Island. Back deck off dining room for outdoor grilling.

Main living room has Gas Fireplace. Master bedroom with bath and large walk in closet located on main level. A second bedroom is also on main level located at front entry. Large laundry room with Washer / Dryer included.

Lower level has family room, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. This home has plenty of storage.

Back yard fully fenced with beautiful landscaping. Back yard is turf for easy maintenance. Forced Air Gas Heat. Lawn Sprinkler System.

Rent: $3,150.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $3,150.00
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $250.00
Refundable Pet Deposit: $500.00 for one small (under 20 lbs), mature, housebroken dog only). No Cats

Lease term: 12 Months. Available: July 10, 2020

Schools:

Discover Elementary
Harbor Ridge Middle School
Peninsula High School

We require an application on each adult over the age of 18. We run a credit and criminal check, income/employment verification and land lord reference. Income requirement is 3 times the monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10190 Sentinel Loop have any available units?
10190 Sentinel Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gig Harbor, WA.
What amenities does 10190 Sentinel Loop have?
Some of 10190 Sentinel Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10190 Sentinel Loop currently offering any rent specials?
10190 Sentinel Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10190 Sentinel Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 10190 Sentinel Loop is pet friendly.
Does 10190 Sentinel Loop offer parking?
Yes, 10190 Sentinel Loop does offer parking.
Does 10190 Sentinel Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10190 Sentinel Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10190 Sentinel Loop have a pool?
No, 10190 Sentinel Loop does not have a pool.
Does 10190 Sentinel Loop have accessible units?
No, 10190 Sentinel Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 10190 Sentinel Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10190 Sentinel Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 10190 Sentinel Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 10190 Sentinel Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
