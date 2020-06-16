Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

7521 NE 99th Avenue Available 07/21/20 Stunning 3 Bdrm Condo Townhome, Call Today To Discuss!! - Showings Start 7/21/20



This newer townhome has all you want and more! Just built with all the upgraded finishes you'd love to see. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a great layout! Middle units feature single car garage. On the first floor, you'll find the kitchen which features a double sink and plenty of cabinet space. Around corner is the great room with electric fireplace and eating area. The half bath is located downstairs as well. On the second floor, you'll find your large master suite with double vanity and large walk-in closet. Also, located upstairs is the full guest bath, two spare bedrooms, and laundry room. Location puts you in the heart of Vancouver with access to shopping, local restaurants and easy HWY access. JA



**THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE RESPECT THE PRIVACY OF THE TENANT AND DO NOT TRESPASS ONTO THE PROPERTY. Thank you in advance for your cooperation!



*Please note: photos may not accurately reflect the layout or finishes for this unit. Actual finishes and/or features may vary. Owner/agent assumes no responsibility for discrepancies between pictures and final product. Please conduct a self-tour to view the property.



