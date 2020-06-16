All apartments in Five Corners
Find more places like 7521 NE 99th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Five Corners, WA
/
7521 NE 99th Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

7521 NE 99th Avenue

7521 Northeast 99th Avenue · (360) 892-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Five Corners
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7521 Northeast 99th Avenue, Five Corners, WA 98662

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7521 NE 99th Avenue · Avail. Jul 21

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1397 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
7521 NE 99th Avenue Available 07/21/20 Stunning 3 Bdrm Condo Townhome, Call Today To Discuss!! - Showings Start 7/21/20

This newer townhome has all you want and more! Just built with all the upgraded finishes you'd love to see. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a great layout! Middle units feature single car garage. On the first floor, you'll find the kitchen which features a double sink and plenty of cabinet space. Around corner is the great room with electric fireplace and eating area. The half bath is located downstairs as well. On the second floor, you'll find your large master suite with double vanity and large walk-in closet. Also, located upstairs is the full guest bath, two spare bedrooms, and laundry room. Location puts you in the heart of Vancouver with access to shopping, local restaurants and easy HWY access. JA

**THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, PLEASE RESPECT THE PRIVACY OF THE TENANT AND DO NOT TRESPASS ONTO THE PROPERTY. Thank you in advance for your cooperation!

*Please note: photos may not accurately reflect the layout or finishes for this unit. Actual finishes and/or features may vary. Owner/agent assumes no responsibility for discrepancies between pictures and final product. Please conduct a self-tour to view the property.

(RLNE3189247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7521 NE 99th Avenue have any available units?
7521 NE 99th Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7521 NE 99th Avenue have?
Some of 7521 NE 99th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7521 NE 99th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7521 NE 99th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7521 NE 99th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7521 NE 99th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Five Corners.
Does 7521 NE 99th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7521 NE 99th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 7521 NE 99th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7521 NE 99th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7521 NE 99th Avenue have a pool?
No, 7521 NE 99th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7521 NE 99th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7521 NE 99th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7521 NE 99th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7521 NE 99th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 7521 NE 99th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7521 NE 99th Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7521 NE 99th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Van Mall North
9009 NE 54th St
Five Corners, WA 98662

Similar Pages

Five Corners 1 BedroomsFive Corners Accessible Apartments
Five Corners Apartments with BalconyFive Corners Apartments with Parking
Five Corners Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAOak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WA
Silverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WABrush Prairie, WASalmon Creek, WACedar Mill, ORNewberg, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity