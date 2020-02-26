All apartments in Fircrest
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

134 Eldorado Ave

134 Eldorado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

134 Eldorado Avenue, Fircrest, WA 98466
Fircrest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
134 Eldorado Ave Available 02/29/20 Practically a brand-new house! - Stunning newly remodeled 3 bd, 2 ba home in and out with its brand-new roof, new garage door, new windows, new doors, great private lawn surrounded by trees and shrubbery to inside with beautiful hardwood laminate flooring and new carpet. A work-of-art kitchen with beautiful, new stainless-steel appliances, new modern cabinetry and fixtures, beautiful countertops, and modern hanging light fixtures in the great room, and formal dining room. Get cozied up next to the fireplace or use for a center in entertaining. Unfinished basement offers lots of room for storage and features a working fireplace, and washer & dryer. Will not sit long on the market call or apply today!

Rent: $2,200.00 and Deposit is $2,000.00.

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home is equipped with a brand-new heat pump. This home does have Air Conditioning. Pets are subject to approval with a weight limit of 15lbs or less and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet / per month).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

