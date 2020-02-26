Amenities

134 Eldorado Ave Available 02/29/20 Practically a brand-new house! - Stunning newly remodeled 3 bd, 2 ba home in and out with its brand-new roof, new garage door, new windows, new doors, great private lawn surrounded by trees and shrubbery to inside with beautiful hardwood laminate flooring and new carpet. A work-of-art kitchen with beautiful, new stainless-steel appliances, new modern cabinetry and fixtures, beautiful countertops, and modern hanging light fixtures in the great room, and formal dining room. Get cozied up next to the fireplace or use for a center in entertaining. Unfinished basement offers lots of room for storage and features a working fireplace, and washer & dryer. Will not sit long on the market call or apply today!



Rent: $2,200.00 and Deposit is $2,000.00.



This home is equipped with a brand-new heat pump. This home does have Air Conditioning. Pets are subject to approval with a weight limit of 15lbs or less and will require a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet / per month).



