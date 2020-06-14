61 Apartments for rent in Fircrest, WA with garage

Apartment List
Fircrest apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fircrest
1 Unit Available
1435 Cottonwood Ave
1435 Cottonwood Avenue, Fircrest, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1884 sqft
1435 Cottonwood Ave Available 07/01/20 - Charming, 4 Bedroom Fircrest Neighborhood. Grand, vaulted ceilings upon entry with light shining through! Living room leads into kitchen/dining area with double sided fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Fircrest

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Place
1 Unit Available
5711 48th St West
5711 48th Street West, University Place, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,297
3152 sqft
5711 48th St West Available 07/06/20 AMENITY RICH - 4 Bed/ 3.5 Baths - AWESOME University Place STUNNER! - Offered By: Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160 Rental Terms: * Rent: $3,300.
Results within 5 miles of Fircrest
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
West End
58 Units Available
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,484
1158 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1221 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
University Place
16 Units Available
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,486
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1200 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
New Tacoma
12 Units Available
Villaggio
1328 Market St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,209
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,462
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Villaggio Apartments in Tacoma, Washington, offer walking access to shops, restaurants and galleries. The complex features a variety of floor plans and units, each updated with fresh flooring and countertops.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lakeview
20 Units Available
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,216
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,528
1206 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
New Tacoma
23 Units Available
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,187
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,237
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1105 sqft
Find the best in Washington living within the Stadium District and Downtown, at The Metropolitan Apartments in Tacoma! Close to I-705, you'll find that it's an easy commute to get where you need to go.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Tacoma
12 Units Available
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,274
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1099 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South Tacoma
14 Units Available
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,291
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,713
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
New Tacoma
2 Units Available
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
905 sqft
Ideal downtown location. Lots of urban style along with a fitness center, business center, theater room and garage. Homes include impressive city views, Juliet balconies, high ceilings, and washers and dryers. Walking distance to attractions.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Central Tacoma
8 Units Available
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
Studio
$1,143
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,255
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:59am
North End
1 Unit Available
Madison25 Apartments
3911 North 25th Street, Tacoma, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
WELCOME TO MADISON25. Could you be more central? Situated right in the heart of Tacoma's vibrant Proctor District, Madison25 is surrounded by boutiques and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:15am
Northeast Lakewood
14 Units Available
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S, Parkland, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
North Lakewood
5 Units Available
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,265
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
North Lakewood
10 Units Available
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1145 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
New Tacoma
2 Units Available
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,646
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy the hustle and bustle of the city in air-conditioned apartments with in-unit laundry. Community welcomes pets and is handicapped accessible. A mere block from Wright Park. Close to I-705.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
South End
8 Units Available
Aero
9314 S Ash St, Tacoma, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Work, Activities and Shopping Aero Apartments is conveniently located on the bus line with easy freeway access to I-5 & Hwy 512, McChord Air Force Base, Ft. Lewis Army Base and Madigan Army Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
North Lakewood
1 Unit Available
Merrill Creek
6022 78th Street Ct W, Lakewood, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,321
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Lakewood Town Center and Clover Park Technical College. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and children's play area. All electric kitchen, private balconies, and walk-in closets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central Tacoma
1 Unit Available
3122 S. 8th St.
3122 South 8th Street, Tacoma, WA
6 Bedrooms
$2,600
1900 sqft
Reduce price 6-bedrooms / 3122 S 8TH / 2 CAR GARAGE - This home has space! The kitchen, dinning room and living room flow on the main level along with a full bath and two bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North End
1 Unit Available
4909 N 24th St
4909 North 24th Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1232 sqft
4909 N 24th St Available 07/04/20 Proctor District Fully Fenced Backyard - These few streets in the Proctor District are sought after. Quiet with very little traffic and pride of Ownership of your neighbors makes this street a prize.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North End
1 Unit Available
4409 North 35th Street
4409 North 35th Street, Tacoma, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2300 sqft
4409 North 35th Street Available 07/01/20 North Tacoma Tutor home, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home - Available July 1st! - Welcome home to this classic remodeled two story plus basement Tudor-style home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3621 12th Avenue NW
3621 12th Avenue Northwest, Wollochet, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1810 sqft
3621 12th Avenue NW Available 07/01/20 Updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Point Evans home - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, approx. 1810 sq. ft. home is located in the Point Evans neighborhood and is a must see.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North End
1 Unit Available
1016 N Steele St
1016 North Steele Street, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2056 sqft
1016 N Steele St Available 07/03/20 3 Bd/1.5 Bath Craftsman North End Home - This beautiful 3 Bed/1.5 Bath multi-level home has lots of character and natural light.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fircrest, WA

Fircrest apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

