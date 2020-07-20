125 Spruce St

Amenities

Quiet Fircrest 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home - **Application Pending**



This Quiet Fircrest Town Home is waiting for you. Offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath. 2 Master Suites with on suite bathrooms. Hardwood flooring in living, dining, kitchen and guest bedroom. New carpet throughout upper level. Nice Kitchen with glasstop stove, side by side fridge with water and ice dispensers, dishwasher, built in microwave and garbage disposal! Nice deck off kitchen. Large 2 car garage with lots of storage. University Place School District. Easy access to freeway, shopping and restaurants!! No Pets!



Rental Requirements:

600 Minimum Credit Score

Income 3x Monthly Rent

Minimum 3 years Clean Rental History



No Pets Allowed



