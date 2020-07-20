All apartments in Fircrest
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

125 Spruce St

125 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

125 Spruce Street, Fircrest, WA 98466
Fircrest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Quiet Fircrest 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home - **Application Pending**

This Quiet Fircrest Town Home is waiting for you. Offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath. 2 Master Suites with on suite bathrooms. Hardwood flooring in living, dining, kitchen and guest bedroom. New carpet throughout upper level. Nice Kitchen with glasstop stove, side by side fridge with water and ice dispensers, dishwasher, built in microwave and garbage disposal! Nice deck off kitchen. Large 2 car garage with lots of storage. University Place School District. Easy access to freeway, shopping and restaurants!! No Pets!

Rental Requirements:
600 Minimum Credit Score
Income 3x Monthly Rent
Minimum 3 years Clean Rental History

#3072

Jason@Havenrent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4931881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Spruce St have any available units?
125 Spruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fircrest, WA.
What amenities does 125 Spruce St have?
Some of 125 Spruce St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Spruce St currently offering any rent specials?
125 Spruce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Spruce St pet-friendly?
No, 125 Spruce St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fircrest.
Does 125 Spruce St offer parking?
Yes, 125 Spruce St offers parking.
Does 125 Spruce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Spruce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Spruce St have a pool?
No, 125 Spruce St does not have a pool.
Does 125 Spruce St have accessible units?
No, 125 Spruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Spruce St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Spruce St has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Spruce St have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Spruce St does not have units with air conditioning.
