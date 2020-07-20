125 Spruce St

Amenities
Quiet Fircrest 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Town Home - **Application Pending**
This Quiet Fircrest Town Home is waiting for you. Offers 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath. 2 Master Suites with on suite bathrooms. Hardwood flooring in living, dining, kitchen and guest bedroom. New carpet throughout upper level. Nice Kitchen with glasstop stove, side by side fridge with water and ice dispensers, dishwasher, built in microwave and garbage disposal! Nice deck off kitchen. Large 2 car garage with lots of storage. University Place School District. Easy access to freeway, shopping and restaurants!! No Pets!
Rental Requirements:
600 Minimum Credit Score
Income 3x Monthly Rent
Minimum 3 years Clean Rental History
#3072
Jason@Havenrent.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4931881)