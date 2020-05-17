1018 Pinehurst St

Amenities

Spacious Home in Desirable Fircrest - *Application Pending*

This spacious Fircrest home offers 4 possibly 5 bedrooms 2.5 Baths with 1st floor master suite that includes 5 piece bath and good size closet! 3 large bedrooms on second floor along with a spacious bonus room for an extra family room, theater room or play room. Granite counters in the kitchen with island and butlers pantry. All stainless appliances including side by side refrigerator, gas cook top,dishwasher, built in oven and microwave.Front loading washer/dryer. University Place Schools. Close to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Fircrest Golf Club, WA16 and Chambers Bay.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZB_cEnaljA0



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Income 3x monthly rent 8250.00/monthly

Minimum Credit 650 Fico

Rental History 3yrs minimum clean rental history



No Pets Allowed



