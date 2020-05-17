All apartments in Fircrest
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

1018 Pinehurst St

1018 Pinehurst Street · No Longer Available
Location

1018 Pinehurst Street, Fircrest, WA 98466
Fircrest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Spacious Home in Desirable Fircrest - *Application Pending*
**We are an essential business and able to show properties. Showings are limited to 1 person in the home at a time. Email Richard@havenrent.com for an appointment.

This spacious Fircrest home offers 4 possibly 5 bedrooms 2.5 Baths with 1st floor master suite that includes 5 piece bath and good size closet! 3 large bedrooms on second floor along with a spacious bonus room for an extra family room, theater room or play room. Granite counters in the kitchen with island and butlers pantry. All stainless appliances including side by side refrigerator, gas cook top,dishwasher, built in oven and microwave.Front loading washer/dryer. University Place Schools. Close to Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Fircrest Golf Club, WA16 and Chambers Bay.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZB_cEnaljA0

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Income 3x monthly rent 8250.00/monthly
Minimum Credit 650 Fico
Rental History 3yrs minimum clean rental history

#3005

Jason@HavenRent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4518729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Pinehurst St have any available units?
1018 Pinehurst St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fircrest, WA.
What amenities does 1018 Pinehurst St have?
Some of 1018 Pinehurst St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 Pinehurst St currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Pinehurst St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Pinehurst St pet-friendly?
No, 1018 Pinehurst St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fircrest.
Does 1018 Pinehurst St offer parking?
Yes, 1018 Pinehurst St offers parking.
Does 1018 Pinehurst St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1018 Pinehurst St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Pinehurst St have a pool?
No, 1018 Pinehurst St does not have a pool.
Does 1018 Pinehurst St have accessible units?
No, 1018 Pinehurst St does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Pinehurst St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 Pinehurst St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 Pinehurst St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1018 Pinehurst St does not have units with air conditioning.

