/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM
97 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fife, WA
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:02am
Fife
7 Units Available
Tarmigan at Wapato Creek
3351 70th Ave E, Fife, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1200 sqft
An excellent location with incredible views in a natural setting. On-site business center, pool, fitness center and Jacuzzi. On-site park for the kids. Homes include a fireplace, washer and dryer, vaulted ceilings, and backyards.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Fife
10 Units Available
Bella Sonoma Apartment Homes
2301 62nd Ave E, Fife, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1337 sqft
Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry when you're not gazing at the view of Mt. Rainier from your private balcony or patio. Take I-5 for an easy trip to Seattle.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fife
4 Units Available
Rainier Pointe
6643 20th St E, Fife, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1073 sqft
Luxury communal amenities include pool, meeting room and clubhouse. Units feature wood-style floors, natural lightning and updated kitchens. Great location close to shopping and dining in Fife.
Results within 1 mile of Fife
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Copper Creek Apartment Homes
102 5th Ave, Milton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,831
1150 sqft
We strive to provide a welcoming atmosphere with all the perks and amenities that will make you feel at home.
Results within 5 miles of Fife
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Glenwood
16 Units Available
The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE, Edgewood, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1121 sqft
Community just a short distance south of Lake Stevens. Easy access to Seattle-area destinations via I-5 and US 2. Upscale amenities include stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, fireplace and balcony/patio.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
The Ridge and The Shores
31912 3rd Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1190 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of a Puget Sound lifestyle when you choose from one of our available rentals in Federal Way. The Ridge & The Shores Apartments sits close to nearby Seattle and Tacoma yet remains encircled by the laid-back appeal of a coastal city.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Tacoma
7 Units Available
Align
35434 25th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1169 sqft
Align offers newly renovated two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Upgrades include new stainless-steel appliances, quartz countertops, full-size washer and dryers, wood-burning fireplaces and a contemporary color scheme.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast Tacoma
25 Units Available
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1179 sqft
Resort apartment homes in an ideal location, situated on the back nine of the North Shore Golf Course. Apartments include all appliances, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
26 Units Available
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main, Puyallup, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1066 sqft
Featuring picturesque, tree-lined river trails and lush community gardens, Riverside Park offers spacious, well-appointed 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with gourmet kitchens, full sized washers and dryers, private patios or balconies and bonus
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
18 Units Available
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E, Tacoma, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,638
1139 sqft
Discover a tight-knit, Contemporary NW community nestled along ponds, creeks, and the foothills of Mt. Rainier. Sawyer Trail offers small town appeal with the convenience of nearby retail, restaurants, and grocery.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Miro
31004 19th Pl SW, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1115 sqft
Residents enjoy units with laundry, garbage disposal and dishwasher. Luxury community features pool, playground, BBQ grill, dog park and pool table. Convenient location for commuters, between Seattle and Tacoma.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
11 Units Available
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1350 sqft
Close to The Commons at Federal Way and The Outlet Collection for all your shopping needs. Scintillating pool and spa, awesome fitness center and on-site dog park. Apartments have wood-burning fireplaces and skylights.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
2 Units Available
Fox Run
34720 2nd Ln S, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1176 sqft
Close to St. Francis Hospital and West Hylebos Wetlands Park. Modern apartments with large living areas, island kitchens, and private patios or balconies situated in a tranquil community with a wellness center and walking trails.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St, Puyallup, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1212 sqft
Recently revamped units just minutes away from downtown shopping options. Units feature private patios or balconies and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with sauna and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1150 sqft
Located just off WA-512/161. Chestnut Hills Apartments are close to multiple parks, Good Samaritan Hospital, shopping, and dining. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, gym, pool, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated December 12 at 10:28pm
Contact for Availability
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE, Puyallup, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,692
1309 sqft
Spacious, newly renovated apartments with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwasher, and outdoor space. Walking distance to multiple parks, and community access to parking, pool, gym, and clubhouse.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
3322 South West 340th Plaza
3322 SW 340th Pl, Federal Way, WA
Available now! 4bed/1.5bath, 1,250SF house in Federal Way. This home has newly refinished counters in the kitchen, a new fridge and dishwasher. New paint throughout entire home and new floors. New washer, dryer and gas stove.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5016 SW 325th Place
5016 Southwest 325th Place, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1930 sqft
5016 SW 325th Place Available 07/07/20 Federal way tri-level home, 3 bed 2.5 bath,2 car garage, ready for move in July 7th! - Welcome home, this light and bright tri-level home, three bedrooms and 2.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waller
1 Unit Available
8225 65th Ave. E
8225 65th Avenue East, Waller, WA
8225 65th Ave. E Available 07/01/20 Master on Main 2-Story Home in Highly Desired Diru Estates II - 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Tacoma
1 Unit Available
207 Norpoint Way NE
207 Norpoint Way Northeast, Tacoma, WA
Brand new tome home is calling your name! - Welcome home to these pristine new builds where you can be the first to call one of these beautiful duplexes home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Tacoma
1 Unit Available
205 Norpoint Way NE
205 Norpoint Way Northeast, Tacoma, WA
Brand new town home is calling your name! - Welcome home to these pristine new builds where you can be the first to call one of these beautiful duplexes home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast Tacoma
1 Unit Available
213 Norpoint Way NE
213 Norpoint Way Northeast, Tacoma, WA
Brand new tome home is calling your name! - Welcome home to these pristine new builds where you can be the first to call one of these beautiful duplexes home.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
833 SW 364th Pl
833 Southwest 364th Place, Federal Way, WA
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Desired Community of Federal Way - Stunning home in high-end community! Formal living room by entry, cozy gas fireplace, open eat-in kitchen, and large pantry area.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
30548 5th Ave SW
30548 5th Avenue Southwest, Federal Way, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1030 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Nicely updated 3 bedrooms, 1-bathroom single-family home on a short quiet street. Beautiful location on a small quiet street.
Similar Pages
Fife 1 BedroomsFife 2 BedroomsFife 2 BedroomsFife 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFife 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFife 3 BedroomsFife 3 Bedrooms
Fife Accessible ApartmentsFife Apartments with BalconyFife Apartments with BalconyFife Apartments with GarageFife Apartments with GymFife Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFife Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA