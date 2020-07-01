Apartment List
/
WA
/
felida
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:55 PM

45 Apartments for rent in Felida, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Felida renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
Felida - Starcrest
12709 NW 25th Avenue
12709 Northwest 25th Avenue, Felida, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3061 sqft
12709 NW 25th Avenue Available 07/22/20 Unique Felida Home 5 bed, 3.5 bath near Felida Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle Schools - This unique Felida neighborhood home near Felida Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School is impressive.
Results within 1 mile of Felida

1 of 25

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Starcrest
610 NW 114th Street
610 Northwest 114th Street, Salmon Creek, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2656 sqft
Charming Ranch with Finished basement! - 4 bedroom, 2 bath daylight ranch home with hardwood floors in the living room, coved ceilings and built-ins in adjacent dining room.

1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Felida - Starcrest
1420 NW 113th Street
1420 Northwest 113th Street, Salmon Creek, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2300 sqft
1420 NW 113th Street Available 07/09/20 Beautiful Felida Home with Updates Throughout! - This spacious home has been updated from top to bottom! Carpet, floors, paint, fixtures, & appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Felida
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 1 at 09:46am
11 Units Available
Hough
Green Leaf Uptown Apartments
1700 Main St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,585
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
818 sqft
Units feature sleek modern appliances, open concept living, and walk-in closets. Community has rooftop terrace, bike storage, and dry cleaning drop off. Within walking distance to more than 113 shops, restaurants, and art galleries.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 30 at 03:28pm
4 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
1 Unit Available
Lincoln
Pacific Pointe
301 NE 45th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1300 sqft
Welcome to Pacific Pointe Apartments for lease in Vancouver, Washington. Pacific Pointe is located on a quiet wooded street, where you'll feel the cozy comforts of home but be just moments from where you need to be.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 1 at 12:23pm
$
28 Units Available
Northeast Hazel Dell
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.

1 of 21

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
14019 NE 20th Ave #E38
14019 Northeast 20th Avenue, Mount Vista, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1120 sqft
Large 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Condo in sought after Salmon Creek - Now Leasing a large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in the gated community of Vintage Oaks Condominiums.

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Carter Park
115 West 32nd St
115 West 32nd Street, Vancouver, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2000 sqft
115 West 32nd St Available 08/01/20 Charming Downtown Vancouver Home - Beautiful vintage 1915 bungalow located just minutes from Downtown Vancouver and Esther Short park. Lot of space with 4 bedrooms and a full finished basement.

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant Valley
13215 NE 62nd Ave
13215 NE 62nd Ave, Barberton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1969 sqft
Brand New Townhome - Professional stainless steel gas range/oven & refrigerator Lighting under the kitchen cabinets Full backsplash Quartz Countertops Hardwood Flooring in kitchen and dining area Washer & Dryer Included Covered Patio RENT: $2495.

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
3912 S. Kennedy Drive
3912 S Kennedy Dr, Ridgefield, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2306 sqft
3912 S. Kennedy Drive Available 08/14/20 Fabulous 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath Home in Ridgefield - 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms home in Ridgefield. Easy access to I-5 North or South. This home is in a wonderful community.

1 of 13

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Arnada
2501 F St
2501 F Street, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
870 sqft
Available 07/10/20 Two bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom single family House in Vancouver Unit features: - Kitchen includes a refrigerator, gas range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal - Fireplace - Carpeting throughout - Washer + Dryer - Gas
Results within 10 miles of Felida
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
30 Units Available
Kevanna Park
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,176
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1116 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
16 Units Available
North Image
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,066
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
6 Units Available
St. Johns
The Melrose Apartments
6734 North Fessenden Street, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,194
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover our newly remodeled apartment homes! The Melrose Apartments for rent in Portland, Oregon, is in the up and coming St. Johns neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
2 Units Available
Rose Village
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 1 at 12:38pm
10 Units Available
Boise
Peloton
4141 N Williams Ave, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,400
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Peloton in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 1 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 1 at 12:05pm
7 Units Available
Walnut Grove
The Grove at 72nd
5302 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few minutes from SR-500 and I-205 On-site amenities include a clubhouse with a gym, a pool and a spacious floor plan. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, high-end finishes and roomy floor plans.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 1 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Oakbrook
Royal Green
3811 Northeast Royal View Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
Royal Green Apartment Homes are centrally located in the Vancouver Mall area, off 4th Plain next to Royal Oaks Golf and Country Club.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 12:16pm
7 Units Available
Ogden
The Addison
7531 NE 18th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1372 sqft
Sleek apartments feature wooden floors, fireplaces, energy-efficient appliances and fitted kitchens. Clubhouse, fitness center, BBQ space and private garages. Minutes away from the I-205, US 500, Vancouver Mall, Meadowbrook Park and Washington State University.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 12:30pm
19 Units Available
Acero Ridgefield
4125 S Settler Drive, Ridgefield, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1028 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Acero Ridgefield in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
11 Units Available
Ogden
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,142
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 1 at 12:33pm
2 Units Available
Harney Heights
Z Street Lofts
615 Z St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1081 sqft
Discover Luxury Living at Z Street Lofts.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Felida, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Felida renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WASalmon Creek, WAHazel Dell, WABarberton, WAWalnut Grove, WAMinnehaha, WARidgefield, WA
Five Corners, WABrush Prairie, WABattle Ground, WASt. Helens, ORScappoose, ORBethany, OROrchards, WACedar Mill, ORWoodland, WAWest Haven-Sylvan, OROak Hills, ORFairview, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University