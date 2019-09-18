833 SW 364th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities playground

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Desired Community of Federal Way - Stunning home in high-end community! Formal living room by entry, cozy gas fireplace, open eat-in kitchen, and large pantry area. One bedroom and bathroom is located on the main floor and 3 other bedroom and 2 full baths upstairs. Over-sized master bedroom with 5 piece bath suite. Bonus room upstairs. Fully fenced in yard. Home is located in a cul-de-sac with playground across the property.First, Last and Deposit at move in. Deposit $2500.



(RLNE5816124)