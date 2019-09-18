All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

833 SW 364th Pl

833 Southwest 364th Place · (253) 531-1010
Location

833 Southwest 364th Place, Federal Way, WA 98023

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 833 SW 364th Pl · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2640 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
playground
Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Desired Community of Federal Way - Stunning home in high-end community! Formal living room by entry, cozy gas fireplace, open eat-in kitchen, and large pantry area. One bedroom and bathroom is located on the main floor and 3 other bedroom and 2 full baths upstairs. Over-sized master bedroom with 5 piece bath suite. Bonus room upstairs. Fully fenced in yard. Home is located in a cul-de-sac with playground across the property.First, Last and Deposit at move in. Deposit $2500.

(RLNE5816124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 SW 364th Pl have any available units?
833 SW 364th Pl has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
Is 833 SW 364th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
833 SW 364th Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 SW 364th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 833 SW 364th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 833 SW 364th Pl offer parking?
No, 833 SW 364th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 833 SW 364th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 833 SW 364th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 SW 364th Pl have a pool?
No, 833 SW 364th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 833 SW 364th Pl have accessible units?
No, 833 SW 364th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 833 SW 364th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 833 SW 364th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 833 SW 364th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 833 SW 364th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
