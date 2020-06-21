703 S 304th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

A Must See - Beautiful 3 Bed Rambler - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253.830.5160



Rental Terms:

Rent: $2,283.00

Available: Now

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $2,283.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



Description:

Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom - 1.5 bathroom home. You will enjoy the over-sized yard that is fully fenced. This home has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The open floor plan allows plenty of great natural light to flow into the living room and kitchen/dining areas. Enjoy quiet nights in front of your fireplace or tinkering around in your one car garage. You will be just minutes from I-5, schools, restaurants and shopping.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on "start my application". Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.



You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



Spinnaker Property Management, 253.830.5160

www.spinnakerpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5831725)