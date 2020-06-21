All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

703 S 304th Street

703 South 304th Street · No Longer Available
Location

703 South 304th Street, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A Must See - Beautiful 3 Bed Rambler - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253.830.5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $2,283.00
Available: Now
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $2,283.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

Description:
Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom - 1.5 bathroom home. You will enjoy the over-sized yard that is fully fenced. This home has beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. The open floor plan allows plenty of great natural light to flow into the living room and kitchen/dining areas. Enjoy quiet nights in front of your fireplace or tinkering around in your one car garage. You will be just minutes from I-5, schools, restaurants and shopping.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on "start my application". Once a holding fee equal to one month's rent is in place we will stop all showings and remove the listing.

You dont want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253.830.5160
www.spinnakerpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5831725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

