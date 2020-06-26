Amenities

621 S 302nd St Available 08/01/19 Beautiful light filled rambler in Marine Hills neighborhood -

This beautiful rambler is located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Marine Hills. It has three bedrooms, one full bath and one shower. Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout the house. Living room has large bay window. Kitchen has open plan and island. Bedrooms have spacious closets. Sun room. Two car garage. Fenced back yard.



Available 8/1/19. Tenants are living there please do not disturb.



Pets are considered depending on number and kind. Please call to discuss 4245-802-1308.



