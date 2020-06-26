All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

621 S 302nd St

621 South 302nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

621 South 302nd Street, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
621 S 302nd St Available 08/01/19 Beautiful light filled rambler in Marine Hills neighborhood -
This beautiful rambler is located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Marine Hills. It has three bedrooms, one full bath and one shower. Hardwood and laminate flooring throughout the house. Living room has large bay window. Kitchen has open plan and island. Bedrooms have spacious closets. Sun room. Two car garage. Fenced back yard.

Available 8/1/19. Tenants are living there please do not disturb.

Pets are considered depending on number and kind. Please call to discuss 4245-802-1308.

(RLNE4195587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 S 302nd St have any available units?
621 S 302nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
Is 621 S 302nd St currently offering any rent specials?
621 S 302nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 S 302nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 S 302nd St is pet friendly.
Does 621 S 302nd St offer parking?
Yes, 621 S 302nd St offers parking.
Does 621 S 302nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 S 302nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 S 302nd St have a pool?
No, 621 S 302nd St does not have a pool.
Does 621 S 302nd St have accessible units?
No, 621 S 302nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 621 S 302nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 S 302nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 S 302nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 S 302nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
