533 S 323 Pl Suite 9E

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Available Now! -



This condo is approximately 805 square feet with two bedrooms and one full bath.

The condo features carpeted bedrooms with a walk in closet in the master, laminate and tile flooring in living and kitchen areas, a nice wood burning fire place, stainless steel appliance, stackable washer & dryer and a small storage closet outside. With this condo you will also be able to enjoy the out door pool on hot summer days, the club house and pet area for your furry family member. There is one designated parking stall and plenty of visitor parking for family and friends.



Water, Sewer and Garbage included



Rent $1,350.00

Security Deposit $1,350.00

Non-Refundable Administration Fee $250.00



One Small Pet is Allowed With A Non-Refundable $250.00 Pet Fee



