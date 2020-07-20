All apartments in Federal Way
533 S 323 Pl Suite 9E
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

533 S 323 Pl Suite 9E

533 S 323rd Pl · No Longer Available
Location

533 S 323rd Pl, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Available Now! -

This condo is approximately 805 square feet with two bedrooms and one full bath.
The condo features carpeted bedrooms with a walk in closet in the master, laminate and tile flooring in living and kitchen areas, a nice wood burning fire place, stainless steel appliance, stackable washer & dryer and a small storage closet outside. With this condo you will also be able to enjoy the out door pool on hot summer days, the club house and pet area for your furry family member. There is one designated parking stall and plenty of visitor parking for family and friends.

Water, Sewer and Garbage included

Rent $1,350.00
Security Deposit $1,350.00
Non-Refundable Administration Fee $250.00

One Small Pet is Allowed With A Non-Refundable $250.00 Pet Fee

(RLNE3666789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 S 323 Pl Suite 9E have any available units?
533 S 323 Pl Suite 9E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 S 323 Pl Suite 9E have?
Some of 533 S 323 Pl Suite 9E's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 S 323 Pl Suite 9E currently offering any rent specials?
533 S 323 Pl Suite 9E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 S 323 Pl Suite 9E pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 S 323 Pl Suite 9E is pet friendly.
Does 533 S 323 Pl Suite 9E offer parking?
Yes, 533 S 323 Pl Suite 9E offers parking.
Does 533 S 323 Pl Suite 9E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 533 S 323 Pl Suite 9E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 S 323 Pl Suite 9E have a pool?
Yes, 533 S 323 Pl Suite 9E has a pool.
Does 533 S 323 Pl Suite 9E have accessible units?
No, 533 S 323 Pl Suite 9E does not have accessible units.
Does 533 S 323 Pl Suite 9E have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 S 323 Pl Suite 9E does not have units with dishwashers.
