Last updated June 26 2020 at 7:32 AM

513 S 321st St Apt 5B

513 South 321st Place · (206) 290-3575
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

513 South 321st Place, Federal Way, WA 98003

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1011 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
green community
parking
playground
pool
garage
Welcome home! This wonderful, 1-story condo has been recently updated and looks great! But more on that later.

It is located in the desirable Campus Green community in the Twin Lakes area of Federal Way -- close to Dash Pt., Tacoma, SeaTac Mall, I-5, shopping, restaurants, and more. The quiet, wooded setting will ease your tensions after a tough day at work. With 2 designated parking spaces you won't be caught out hunting for a spot.

Walk in the front door to the light vinyl plank (easy care) flooring surrounding the wood fireplace. The beautiful full bath is conveniently located in center of condo. Open concept Living, Dining and Kitchen.

Towards the back of the unit is the kitchen with breakfast bar for those quick getaways. Quartz countertops and stainless appliances show off the new updates. Appliances include: fridge, range, microwave, deep sink, and dishwasher. A pantry cleanly stows those Costco runs.

The 3 bedrooms are average and above-average in size, and continue with the easy-clean hardwood flooring. The master bedroom is quite large, and includes a walk-in closet. The bath is similarly quite large and features a quartz countertop, tile shower surround, and updated plumbing and lighting fixtures.

Other amenities: addl. storage locker; electronic t-stat; new paint and lighting; new windows; updated plumbing & lighting fixtures; baseboard heat.

Terms: 10-month; $1,400 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. w/s/g included. No pets. No smoking inside. $500 holding fee with signed holding agreement reserves this wonderful home eexclusively for you, and gets credited towards security deposit at move in.

Keywords: Auburn, Fife, Pac Hwy, Home Depot, Dash Pt., Redondo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 S 321st St Apt 5B have any available units?
513 S 321st St Apt 5B has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 513 S 321st St Apt 5B have?
Some of 513 S 321st St Apt 5B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 S 321st St Apt 5B currently offering any rent specials?
513 S 321st St Apt 5B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 S 321st St Apt 5B pet-friendly?
No, 513 S 321st St Apt 5B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 513 S 321st St Apt 5B offer parking?
Yes, 513 S 321st St Apt 5B offers parking.
Does 513 S 321st St Apt 5B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 S 321st St Apt 5B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 S 321st St Apt 5B have a pool?
Yes, 513 S 321st St Apt 5B has a pool.
Does 513 S 321st St Apt 5B have accessible units?
Yes, 513 S 321st St Apt 5B has accessible units.
Does 513 S 321st St Apt 5B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 S 321st St Apt 5B has units with dishwashers.
