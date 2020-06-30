513 S 321st St Apt 5B

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible green community parking playground pool garage

Welcome home! This wonderful, 1-story condo has been recently updated and looks great! But more on that later.



It is located in the desirable Campus Green community in the Twin Lakes area of Federal Way -- close to Dash Pt., Tacoma, SeaTac Mall, I-5, shopping, restaurants, and more. The quiet, wooded setting will ease your tensions after a tough day at work. With 2 designated parking spaces you won't be caught out hunting for a spot.



Walk in the front door to the light vinyl plank (easy care) flooring surrounding the wood fireplace. The beautiful full bath is conveniently located in center of condo. Open concept Living, Dining and Kitchen.



Towards the back of the unit is the kitchen with breakfast bar for those quick getaways. Quartz countertops and stainless appliances show off the new updates. Appliances include: fridge, range, microwave, deep sink, and dishwasher. A pantry cleanly stows those Costco runs.



The 3 bedrooms are average and above-average in size, and continue with the easy-clean hardwood flooring. The master bedroom is quite large, and includes a walk-in closet. The bath is similarly quite large and features a quartz countertop, tile shower surround, and updated plumbing and lighting fixtures.



Other amenities: addl. storage locker; electronic t-stat; new paint and lighting; new windows; updated plumbing & lighting fixtures; baseboard heat.



Terms: 10-month; $1,400 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. w/s/g included. No pets. No smoking inside. $500 holding fee with signed holding agreement reserves this wonderful home eexclusively for you, and gets credited towards security deposit at move in.



