Federal Way, WA
3634 S 334th St
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

3634 S 334th St

3634 South 334th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3634 South 334th Street, Federal Way, WA 98001
Lakeland North

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3634 S 334th St Available 12/04/19 FOR RENT: 3 bd 1 bath house w/Lake Access - $1950.00 AVAILABLE NOW - Charming 3 bdrm 1 bath house with tons of upgrades! Open concept living, dining room & kitchen w/hardwood floors and ship lap wall. Kitchen has tons of white cabinets, large center island, copper farmhouse sink & stainless appliances. Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet & large built in shelving. Updated bathroom has soaking jacuzzi tub, separate tile shower & vanity with extra storage. 2 more ample size bedrooms, Large private yard, storage/workshop attached to carport. Easement for lake access on the south side of the driveway.

$1950 per mo - 1 yr minimum lease - First & $1950 deposit due upon move in. Small Pets ok w/Pet Screening & $20 per pet/per month pet rent. $40 application fee per person (adult). See listing at smartpadmanagement.com

(RLNE5351226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 S 334th St have any available units?
3634 S 334th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 3634 S 334th St have?
Some of 3634 S 334th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3634 S 334th St currently offering any rent specials?
3634 S 334th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 S 334th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3634 S 334th St is pet friendly.
Does 3634 S 334th St offer parking?
Yes, 3634 S 334th St offers parking.
Does 3634 S 334th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 S 334th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 S 334th St have a pool?
No, 3634 S 334th St does not have a pool.
Does 3634 S 334th St have accessible units?
No, 3634 S 334th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 S 334th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3634 S 334th St does not have units with dishwashers.

