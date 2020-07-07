Amenities
3634 S 334th St Available 12/04/19 FOR RENT: 3 bd 1 bath house w/Lake Access - $1950.00 AVAILABLE NOW - Charming 3 bdrm 1 bath house with tons of upgrades! Open concept living, dining room & kitchen w/hardwood floors and ship lap wall. Kitchen has tons of white cabinets, large center island, copper farmhouse sink & stainless appliances. Master Bedroom with Walk-in Closet & large built in shelving. Updated bathroom has soaking jacuzzi tub, separate tile shower & vanity with extra storage. 2 more ample size bedrooms, Large private yard, storage/workshop attached to carport. Easement for lake access on the south side of the driveway.
$1950 per mo - 1 yr minimum lease - First & $1950 deposit due upon move in. Small Pets ok w/Pet Screening & $20 per pet/per month pet rent. $40 application fee per person (adult). See listing at smartpadmanagement.com
(RLNE5351226)