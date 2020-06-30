All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

34032 22nd Pl Sw

34032 22nd Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

34032 22nd Place Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated rambler in the heart of Federal Way! - Application pending:

Impressively remodeled rambler with huge backyard for outdoor entertaining, complete with a new cement patio! Walk in to a spacious living room that opens to the dining room & kitchen with sliders to the new patio. Enjoy cooking all your favorites in the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite! Updated bathrooms with granite & tile, laminate flooring, white painted mill work, bedrooms with wall to wall new carpeting. Master suite with private entry to patio. This home was totally remodeled in 2012 & well maintained. Attached 2 car garage, close to schools & shopping with easy commuting.

Professional Landscaping required @ $75.00 per month

James@HavenRent.com

#1085

(RLNE5307896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34032 22nd Pl Sw have any available units?
34032 22nd Pl Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 34032 22nd Pl Sw have?
Some of 34032 22nd Pl Sw's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34032 22nd Pl Sw currently offering any rent specials?
34032 22nd Pl Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34032 22nd Pl Sw pet-friendly?
Yes, 34032 22nd Pl Sw is pet friendly.
Does 34032 22nd Pl Sw offer parking?
Yes, 34032 22nd Pl Sw offers parking.
Does 34032 22nd Pl Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34032 22nd Pl Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34032 22nd Pl Sw have a pool?
No, 34032 22nd Pl Sw does not have a pool.
Does 34032 22nd Pl Sw have accessible units?
No, 34032 22nd Pl Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 34032 22nd Pl Sw have units with dishwashers?
No, 34032 22nd Pl Sw does not have units with dishwashers.

