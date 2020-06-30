34032 22nd Pl Sw

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated rambler in the heart of Federal Way! - Application pending:



Impressively remodeled rambler with huge backyard for outdoor entertaining, complete with a new cement patio! Walk in to a spacious living room that opens to the dining room & kitchen with sliders to the new patio. Enjoy cooking all your favorites in the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite! Updated bathrooms with granite & tile, laminate flooring, white painted mill work, bedrooms with wall to wall new carpeting. Master suite with private entry to patio. This home was totally remodeled in 2012 & well maintained. Attached 2 car garage, close to schools & shopping with easy commuting.



Professional Landscaping required @ $75.00 per month



James@HavenRent.com



#1085



(RLNE5307896)