Federal Way, WA
33703 42nd Court S
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:19 AM

33703 42nd Court S

33703 42nd Court South · No Longer Available
Location

33703 42nd Court South, Federal Way, WA 98001

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
Newly Renovated Home in Federal Way - Located in a quite cul-de-sac in a great neighborhood. With all new fresh pain and carpets. Plenty of space for your entire family with over 3,000 square feet, large open concept. Fireplace in your master suite. Large walk in closets in almost every room. Playground right across the street. Do Not miss this one as it will go quick!

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Forrest Dostler
Property Status: Available 6/14
Forrest@HavenRent.com

#1044

(RLNE4932261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33703 42nd Court S have any available units?
33703 42nd Court S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 33703 42nd Court S have?
Some of 33703 42nd Court S's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33703 42nd Court S currently offering any rent specials?
33703 42nd Court S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33703 42nd Court S pet-friendly?
No, 33703 42nd Court S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 33703 42nd Court S offer parking?
No, 33703 42nd Court S does not offer parking.
Does 33703 42nd Court S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33703 42nd Court S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33703 42nd Court S have a pool?
No, 33703 42nd Court S does not have a pool.
Does 33703 42nd Court S have accessible units?
No, 33703 42nd Court S does not have accessible units.
Does 33703 42nd Court S have units with dishwashers?
No, 33703 42nd Court S does not have units with dishwashers.
