All apartments in Federal Way
Find more places like
32621 20th Place SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Federal Way, WA
/
32621 20th Place SW
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:53 AM

32621 20th Place SW

32621 20th Ave SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Federal Way
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

32621 20th Ave SW, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
32621 20th Place SW Available 07/01/20 Federal Way tri-level charmer 3 bedroom plus den, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage! Ready for lease July 1st 2020. - Welcome home to this large tri-level home ready for move in July 1st! New photos coming soon! Offering a Formal large Living/Dining room with vaulted ceilings, a bonus room with fireplace and slider to the rear fenced yard and patio are for BBQ's! This home has a lot of light and bright from all the windows through out the home. The nice kitchen with an eat in breakfast area and all appliances included on the main floor, upstairs you will find a master suite with walk in closet and full bathroom, 2 more bedrooms and a full bath off the hall, the 4th bedroom or den and a 3/4 bath and laundry area downstairs where the bonus room is with fireplace, nice quality carpet, a 2 Car garage w/ opener, patio area, fenced yard. Located close to bus lines, shopping and freeway, Please drive by property first, then call Reilly at 253-590-9591 or Misty at 206-841-8527.

Terms are 12 month lease - 1st months rent & $2200.00 Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional $500 deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE2390533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Trellis
2120 SW 352nd St. Suite A
Federal Way, WA 98023
The Union
2111 SW 352nd St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Club Palisades
2211 S Star Lake Rd
Federal Way, WA 98003
Align
35434 25th Ave SW
Federal Way, WA 98023
Cedardale Apartments
2501 SW 336th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Fox Run
34720 2nd Ln S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Porchlight Apartments
32905 19th Pl S
Federal Way, WA 98003
Sunset 320
1901 SW 320th St
Federal Way, WA 98023
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 32621 20th Place SW have any available units?
32621 20th Place SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 32621 20th Place SW have?
Some of 32621 20th Place SW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32621 20th Place SW currently offering any rent specials?
32621 20th Place SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32621 20th Place SW pet-friendly?
No, 32621 20th Place SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 32621 20th Place SW offer parking?
Yes, 32621 20th Place SW offers parking.
Does 32621 20th Place SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32621 20th Place SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32621 20th Place SW have a pool?
No, 32621 20th Place SW does not have a pool.
Does 32621 20th Place SW have accessible units?
No, 32621 20th Place SW does not have accessible units.
Does 32621 20th Place SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 32621 20th Place SW does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Federal Way 1 BedroomsFederal Way 2 BedroomsFederal Way Cheap PlacesFederal Way Dog Friendly ApartmentsFederal Way Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia CollegeBellevue College