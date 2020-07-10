Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

32621 20th Place SW Available 07/01/20 Federal Way tri-level charmer 3 bedroom plus den, 3 bathrooms, 2 car garage! Ready for lease July 1st 2020. - Welcome home to this large tri-level home ready for move in July 1st! New photos coming soon! Offering a Formal large Living/Dining room with vaulted ceilings, a bonus room with fireplace and slider to the rear fenced yard and patio are for BBQ's! This home has a lot of light and bright from all the windows through out the home. The nice kitchen with an eat in breakfast area and all appliances included on the main floor, upstairs you will find a master suite with walk in closet and full bathroom, 2 more bedrooms and a full bath off the hall, the 4th bedroom or den and a 3/4 bath and laundry area downstairs where the bonus room is with fireplace, nice quality carpet, a 2 Car garage w/ opener, patio area, fenced yard. Located close to bus lines, shopping and freeway, Please drive by property first, then call Reilly at 253-590-9591 or Misty at 206-841-8527.



Terms are 12 month lease - 1st months rent & $2200.00 Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional $500 deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



