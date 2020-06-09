Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

324 S 309th St Available 09/12/19 Large Federal Way 4 Bedroom Home! - *Please do not disturb the tenants in the home*



This beautiful home features a first floor office, as well as separate family and living rooms. The master bedroom upstairs features a large walk-in closet, along with a 5-piece master bath. The over-sized three stall garage has plenty of storage, as well as a work bench. There is plenty of space to move around in the fully fenced-in backyard with extra patio space.



- Large Pantry



- Fully fenced backyard



- Gas fireplace



- 3 stall garage



- First floor office



- Skylight in bathroom



Forrest@HavenRent.com



#577



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3537717)