Amenities
324 S 309th St Available 09/12/19 Large Federal Way 4 Bedroom Home! - *Please do not disturb the tenants in the home*
This beautiful home features a first floor office, as well as separate family and living rooms. The master bedroom upstairs features a large walk-in closet, along with a 5-piece master bath. The over-sized three stall garage has plenty of storage, as well as a work bench. There is plenty of space to move around in the fully fenced-in backyard with extra patio space.
- Large Pantry
- Fully fenced backyard
- Gas fireplace
- 3 stall garage
- First floor office
- Skylight in bathroom
Forrest@HavenRent.com
#577
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3537717)