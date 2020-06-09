All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated September 4 2019 at 10:46 AM

324 S 309th St

324 South 309th Street · No Longer Available
Location

324 South 309th Street, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
324 S 309th St Available 09/12/19 Large Federal Way 4 Bedroom Home! - *Please do not disturb the tenants in the home*

This beautiful home features a first floor office, as well as separate family and living rooms. The master bedroom upstairs features a large walk-in closet, along with a 5-piece master bath. The over-sized three stall garage has plenty of storage, as well as a work bench. There is plenty of space to move around in the fully fenced-in backyard with extra patio space.

- Large Pantry

- Fully fenced backyard

- Gas fireplace

- 3 stall garage

- First floor office

- Skylight in bathroom

Forrest@HavenRent.com

#577

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3537717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 S 309th St have any available units?
324 S 309th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 S 309th St have?
Some of 324 S 309th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 S 309th St currently offering any rent specials?
324 S 309th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 S 309th St pet-friendly?
No, 324 S 309th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 324 S 309th St offer parking?
Yes, 324 S 309th St offers parking.
Does 324 S 309th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 S 309th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 S 309th St have a pool?
No, 324 S 309th St does not have a pool.
Does 324 S 309th St have accessible units?
No, 324 S 309th St does not have accessible units.
Does 324 S 309th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 S 309th St does not have units with dishwashers.
