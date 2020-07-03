31500 33rd Pl SW #F204

Wonderful Condo in Madera West - **Application Pending**
Beautiful Madera West condo coming available soon! This bright and open two bedroom two bathroom condo has it all. The home is neatly tucked away in a gated community just off of 320th. The community has plenty of local amenities including a pool and fitness area. The unit also comes with a garage along with Water/Sewer/Garbage included in the rent.
Unit F204
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
