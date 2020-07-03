31500 33rd Pl SW #F204

Amenities

pet friendly garage gym pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage

Wonderful Condo in Madera West - **Application Pending**



Beautiful Madera West condo coming available soon! This bright and open two bedroom two bathroom condo has it all. The home is neatly tucked away in a gated community just off of 320th. The community has plenty of local amenities including a pool and fitness area. The unit also comes with a garage along with Water/Sewer/Garbage included in the rent.



More pictures to come!



Unit F204



Forrest@havenrent.com



(RLNE5652197)