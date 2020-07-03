All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

31500 33rd Pl SW #F204

31500 33rd Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

31500 33rd Place Southwest, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Wonderful Condo in Madera West - **Application Pending**

Beautiful Madera West condo coming available soon! This bright and open two bedroom two bathroom condo has it all. The home is neatly tucked away in a gated community just off of 320th. The community has plenty of local amenities including a pool and fitness area. The unit also comes with a garage along with Water/Sewer/Garbage included in the rent.

More pictures to come!

Unit F204

Forrest@havenrent.com

(RLNE5652197)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31500 33rd Pl SW #F204 have any available units?
31500 33rd Pl SW #F204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 31500 33rd Pl SW #F204 have?
Some of 31500 33rd Pl SW #F204's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31500 33rd Pl SW #F204 currently offering any rent specials?
31500 33rd Pl SW #F204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31500 33rd Pl SW #F204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 31500 33rd Pl SW #F204 is pet friendly.
Does 31500 33rd Pl SW #F204 offer parking?
Yes, 31500 33rd Pl SW #F204 offers parking.
Does 31500 33rd Pl SW #F204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31500 33rd Pl SW #F204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31500 33rd Pl SW #F204 have a pool?
Yes, 31500 33rd Pl SW #F204 has a pool.
Does 31500 33rd Pl SW #F204 have accessible units?
No, 31500 33rd Pl SW #F204 does not have accessible units.
Does 31500 33rd Pl SW #F204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 31500 33rd Pl SW #F204 does not have units with dishwashers.

