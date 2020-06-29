All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

29619 24th Ave S

29619 24th Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

29619 24th Avenue South, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Remodeled Large Home Culdesac - 4 Bed/3 Bath - Federal Way - Beautifully remodeled and sparkling clean, this home offers 4 large bedrooms, 3 baths and spacious updated kitchen. Freshly painted with new carpet and lovely designer touches. This home boasts lots of large picture windows and is filled with light. The charming living room opens onto a separate dining area that overlooks the deck and large backyard. In addition to the living room, there is a large family room on the lower level, perfect for an entertainment room. The 4th bedroom plus powder room on the lower level makes it ideal for a more private guest room. The laundry room is oversized to handle laundry for a busy household. The 2 car garage has plenty of room for extra storage. Situated on a quiet culdesac, just minutes from shopping, entertainment and easy freeway access, this home is a great location!

For a private showing, please contact listing agent Elaine Dial at 425-830-3430 or edial@wpmsouth.com

Terms: first month;s rent of $2400; refundable security deposit $2400; no smoking and no pets. Application fee is $40 and is non-refundable. Applications are available at wpmsouth.com

(RLNE5592427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29619 24th Ave S have any available units?
29619 24th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 29619 24th Ave S have?
Some of 29619 24th Ave S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29619 24th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
29619 24th Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29619 24th Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 29619 24th Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 29619 24th Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 29619 24th Ave S offers parking.
Does 29619 24th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29619 24th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29619 24th Ave S have a pool?
No, 29619 24th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 29619 24th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 29619 24th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 29619 24th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 29619 24th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

