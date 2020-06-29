29619 24th Ave S

Amenities

Beautiful Remodeled Large Home Culdesac - 4 Bed/3 Bath - Federal Way - Beautifully remodeled and sparkling clean, this home offers 4 large bedrooms, 3 baths and spacious updated kitchen. Freshly painted with new carpet and lovely designer touches. This home boasts lots of large picture windows and is filled with light. The charming living room opens onto a separate dining area that overlooks the deck and large backyard. In addition to the living room, there is a large family room on the lower level, perfect for an entertainment room. The 4th bedroom plus powder room on the lower level makes it ideal for a more private guest room. The laundry room is oversized to handle laundry for a busy household. The 2 car garage has plenty of room for extra storage. Situated on a quiet culdesac, just minutes from shopping, entertainment and easy freeway access, this home is a great location!



For a private showing, please contact listing agent Elaine Dial at 425-830-3430 or edial@wpmsouth.com



Terms: first month;s rent of $2400; refundable security deposit $2400; no smoking and no pets. Application fee is $40 and is non-refundable. Applications are available at wpmsouth.com



