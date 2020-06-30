All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

1003 South 308th ST #9

1003 South 308th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1003 South 308th Street, Federal Way, WA 98003

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
456- Rent Includes W/S/G for this Wonderful Bottom Floor unit available NOW!! - ***Application Pending***

W/S/G included in rent!!! Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit at Forest Lake Condos in Federal Way.Pet friendly condo has newer appliances, including washer & dryer. New carpet in living room and bedrooms, and easy to take care of tile flooring in the kitchen. Small patio off of the living room. One covered parking space and private storage unit . Great location close to shopping, transportation and freeway access.

Teresa@zaran.com

(RLNE2809053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1003 South 308th ST #9 have any available units?
1003 South 308th ST #9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 1003 South 308th ST #9 have?
Some of 1003 South 308th ST #9's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1003 South 308th ST #9 currently offering any rent specials?
1003 South 308th ST #9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1003 South 308th ST #9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1003 South 308th ST #9 is pet friendly.
Does 1003 South 308th ST #9 offer parking?
Yes, 1003 South 308th ST #9 offers parking.
Does 1003 South 308th ST #9 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1003 South 308th ST #9 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1003 South 308th ST #9 have a pool?
No, 1003 South 308th ST #9 does not have a pool.
Does 1003 South 308th ST #9 have accessible units?
No, 1003 South 308th ST #9 does not have accessible units.
Does 1003 South 308th ST #9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1003 South 308th ST #9 does not have units with dishwashers.

