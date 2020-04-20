15609 South East 168th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities

Welcome to this Spacious Home Ready for your family NOW! Right next to Fairwood Golf and Country Club! This home has a huge master suite with walk in closet and master bath. Great Flow to the home and the basement is ready for your kids to have space and play! Rent $2650.00+ $7 processing & reporting fee. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (650+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032