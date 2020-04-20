15609 South East 168th St

Amenities
Welcome to this Spacious Home Ready for your family NOW! Right next to Fairwood Golf and Country Club! This home has a huge master suite with walk in closet and master bath. Great Flow to the home and the basement is ready for your kids to have space and play! Rent $2650.00+ $7 processing & reporting fee. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one-time $157 admin processing fee. Non-Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application (45.00 fee per adult) Credit Minimum (650+) Criminal & Civil background checks reviewed CBC. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID, and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ (253) 882-9032